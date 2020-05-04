Jamaica Now has 469 Confirmed Cases

Story Highlights The National Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health & Wellness has reported that in the last 24 hours, 6 samples have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 469 as at Sunday (May 3). Regrettably, Jamaica also recorded its 9th COVID-19 related death. The deceased is a 72 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew.

Of all the cases in Jamaica, some 290 (62%) are females and 179 (38%) are males. The ages of all the confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

There are now 439 patients in isolation and 88 are in quarantine at a Government facility. Nine persons have died, while five (5) additional patients have recovered and have been released from hospital, bringing the total recovered and released to 38.

Of the six (6) new cases, there are 4 males and 2 females, with ages ranging from nine (9) years to 37 years. All the cases are from St. Mary and are contacts of a confirmed case.

Jamaica now has 35 imported cases; 161 are contacts of a confirmed case; nine (9) are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked; and 264 are under investigation. Two hundred and sixteen (216) of those under investigation are linked to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine.

Four Hundred and Eighteen (418) samples were tested in the last 24 hours at the National Influenza Centre and the National Public Health Laboratory, bringing the total number samples tested to date to 5,633 with 469 positives, 5,126 negatives and 38 samples are pending.

Ministry of Health and Wellness

Clinical Management Summary

as at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020