Jamaica North South Highway Co. Launches Mobile App

The Jamaica North South Highway Company (JNSHC) has introduced a mobile and web application for E-PASS users, representing a major step forward in customer service and digital transformation for the company.

E-PASS is the electronic cashless payment system for the toll road fees on the North South Highway, which stretches from Caymanas in the south to Mammee Bay in the north.

The new mobile app and web portal, which allow E-PASS users to manage their accounts more easily and efficiently, were launched in July following a successful pilot phase.

Commercial and Marketing Manager at JNSHC, Trudy-Ann Williams, told a JIS Think Tank on August 19 that the app is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. To access the platform, users should search for MS E-PASS in the App Store or Google Play and the features are also accessible via the JNSHC website.

Miss Williams explained that the key features include real-time top-ups using debit or credit cards; account access and balance checks; travel history and vehicle information visibility and secure login with the email address linked to the E-PASS account.

To utilise the new system, personal users are required to visit one of the JNSHC sales offices at Caymanas or Mammee Bay to exchange their existing E-PASS cards free of charge. Commercial clients, however, can transition fully online, with immediate access to all features upon registration.

Miss Williams said it is important to note that some changes will take effect once users transition to the use of the mobile and web app.

“Once upgraded, top-ups can no longer be made in-lane at the toll booths for these users; balance checks will now be available only through the app or website, not on the in-lane device and some Mastercard users may experience verification issues depending on their bank’s authentication process. The customers who are affected are encouraged to contact their bank for assistance,” Miss Williams said.

The Manager said the JNSHC is continuously working to improve the user experience and ensure seamless integration across all platforms.

“Our goal is to make every journey along the north-south corridor smoother and more convenient,” Miss Williams said.