Jamaica National Reserve Personnel Mobilized for Hurricane Melissa Relief Operations

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is advising all members of the First Class of the Jamaica National Reserve (JNR) to report to their respective duty stations effective 30 October 2025.

This mobilization forms part of the JDF’s ongoing national response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Reserve personnel will be deployed to support relief operations, search and rescue missions, logistics coordination, and the security of high-risk areas, working in close partnership with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and other government agencies.

The activation of the Jamaica National Reserve is being conducted in accordance with directives from His Excellency the Governor-General, as part of the national emergency management framework to safeguard lives, property, and restore normalcy across affected communities.