Jamaica Must Not Be Left Behind in AI – Minister Vaz

With the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market expected to grow to nearly US $3.6 trillion by 2034, Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says that Jamaica must not be left behind.

The Minister, who was speaking at the launch of local AI company, Vox Technology Limited, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Friday (April 25), said that Jamaica has the potential to tap into the lucrative AI marketplace by offering AI-powered tools and solutions.

“We have talent, we have infrastructure, we have an entrepreneurial mindset, and now we have a Jamaica AI company, Vox, that can compete globally,” he pointed out.

“If we get this right, AI can become one of Jamaica’s most valuable export sectors. We can build solutions here and deliver them to governments, businesses, and institutions around the world. That is the power of digital transformation; It knows no borders,” he added.

The Telecommunications Minister contended that to embrace the opportunity presented by AI, Jamaica must focus on key areas such as investment, smart regulation, education and upskilling, and collaboration.

“We must invest meaningfully in our digital future. This includes both public and private funding to support startups, innovation hubs, and the infrastructure needed to scale AI solutions across the country,” he said.

On the matter of regulation, Mr. Vaz emphasised that the growth of AI must be guided by clear, ethical and forward-thinking policies to protect citizens’ rights while encouraging innovation and growth.

Turning to education and upskilling, he said that AI literacy must be integrated at every stage of Jamaica’s education system, from early childhood to tertiary to vocational levels.

He noted that through initiatives like the Building Opportunities for Outstanding STEM Talent (BOOST) programme, the Government is taking the deliberate step to support emerging talent in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Minister Vaz further highlighted the importance of collaboration among the public and private sectors to drive innovation.

“We must ensure that Jamaicans are not just users of AI, but builders, creators, and owners of it, and this is where the government and industry must work together,” he said, noting that already, the government and private partners are equipping classrooms with the tools and training needed to prepare students for careers in the digital economy.

“The future of AI in Jamaica depends on strong partnerships. This must be built between government and industry, academia, and entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking companies like Vox and the communities they serve,” he emphasised.

The Minister noted that the launch of Vox Technologies Limited sends a clear message that Jamaica is not just consuming technology, but also creating it.