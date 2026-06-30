Jamaica Must Leverage Achievements of Athletes to Attract Investments – Permanent Secretary

Although Jamaica has earned global recognition through the achievements of its athletes, the country must now focus on leveraging that reputation to strengthen business development, attract investments and expand exports.

This was emphasised by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Sancia Bennett-Templer, at the inaugural Made4Goal Jamaica Global Sports Summit 2026, at the University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica, on Monday (June 29).

She said that the Summit provides an important opportunity to shape the national conversation around transforming the country’s sporting excellence into sustainable economic opportunities.

“Today marks more than the opening of the conference. Over the next two days there is the opportunity to shape an important national conversation… . It is a conversation about how Jamaica can convert one of our greatest competitive advantages into lasting economic opportunity,” she said.

“How do we transform sporting excellence into a thriving sports economy? How do we ensure that every medal, every championship, every iconic athlete also strengthens and brings forward business opportunities, attracts investments, expands exports and creates jobs?” she said.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that when sport is viewed through an economic lens, sport extends far beyond athletes and competitions, generating opportunities across industries, including sports technology, artificial intelligence, sports medicine, manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, education, broadcasting, gaming and the creative industries.

She said the global sports economy is estimated to be valued approximately US$2.3 trillion annually, adding that, “countries around the world are no longer viewing sports simply as recreation or entertainment. They are treating it as an industry and so must we”.

She highlighted Jamaica’s competitive advantages, including its internationally recognised sporting reputation, strong pipeline of athletic talent, favourable climate and global diaspora, while acknowledging challenges such as limited access to financing, ageing sporting infrastructure and the need to further commercialise sporting assets.

Mrs. Bennett-Templer noted that Government has already invested billions of dollars in sporting infrastructure and athlete development and continues to improve community sporting facilities, football fields, cricket pitches, running tracks and multi-purpose courts across the island.

She said the Trelawny multipurpose stadium could help lay the foundation for the development of a sports industry by creating opportunities for training facilities, sports medicine and commercial activities.

However, the Permanent Secretary underscored that this infrastructure alone will not create a thriving sports economy.

“We must also build businesses. Businesses that commercialise innovation. Businesses that leverage intellectual property. Businesses that connect sport with manufacturing, tourism, technology, finance, education and the creative industries. That is how sustainable industries are created,” she said.

She added that success will require collaboration among government, the private sector, sporting organisations, universities, entrepreneurs, investors and athletes.

“Jamaica has already shown the world that it can produce extraordinary athletes. Our next goal must be to become equally renowned for producing world-class sports businesses,” Mrs. Bennett-Templer said.

Meanwhile, Founder and Summit Director, Made4Goal Jamaica Global Sports Summit, Alrick McKenzie, said the Made4Goal initiative was created to help transform talent into opportunity through purpose, discipline, opportunity and performance.

He encouraged participants to take decisive action in pursuing their goals, urging them to “put on your shoes” and take the first step towards achieving their ambitions.

“All you have to do is put on your shoes… if you believe and if you want to be a doer and if you want to be a change maker, you can do it. Because all you need to do is to put on your shoes,” Mr. McKenzie said.

He explained that Made4Goal seeks to connect athletes, entrepreneurs, investors, governing bodies and businesses to create pathways for growth, while positioning Jamaica as a regional sports investment hub.

“This summit represents a defining moment to move Jamaica from producing world-class athletes… to building a globally competitive sports industry,” he said.

He added that the platform is intended to convert discussions into meaningful partnerships that will support Jamaica’s long-term development as a global sports industry powerhouse.

The Made4Goal Jamaica Global Sports Summit concludes on Tuesday (June 30).