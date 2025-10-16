Jamaica Must Embrace AI and Advanced Technology – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says Jamaica must embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technology, as it prepares for a “cyber-physical world,” where cyber technology and the physical world intersect.

Dr. Holness was speaking at the Amber Group’s 10th Anniversary Celebration & AI Robotics Showcase, held at the AC Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday (October 14).

The Prime Minister pointed out that the world is now experiencing a fourth industrial revolution where “technology and machines are working together” to deliver services in an independent way.

He acknowledged the potential impact of this innovative technology on jobs in the business process outsourcing (BPO) and other industries.

Dr. Holness emphasised that the solution is not to hide from or be fearful of the technology.

“The solution is for us to use the technology to increase the level of training and skills in our society, so that our people can take on higher-order tasks, which bring higher-order pay,” he argued.

Dr. Holness said there is a level of underemployment in the society, and for Government to treat with it rapidly and at scale, it must embrace technology.

“So, the AI, it is actually an advantage for us if we embrace it and use it in the right way… not as a displacement of labour but to ensure that our labour force gets training, the experience, the take-on to higher skills, more sophisticated tasks that will grow our economy,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

He pointed to the work being undertaken on the National AI Lab by the Amber Group, while noting that it is an important part of the country’s strategy.

“And we need more than just the one that we are going to develop at the University of Technology (UTech). We need them right across the country, including in our primary schools, so that more children can become native to AI,” Dr. Holness said.

In his remarks, President of UTech Jamaica, Dr. Kevin Brown, said that the soon-to-be-opened National AI Lab represents one of the most forward-looking investments in Jamaica’s technological future.

“The AI lab will be a centre of excellence where students, researchers, developers and entrepreneurs will converge to explore the limitless potential of AI. It will empower Jamaicans to design AI-based solutions for industry, healthcare, agriculture, finance and education,” Dr. Brown affirmed.

He emphasised that the lab will help Jamaica to become a producer of technology and not just a consumer.

“We will be producing our own AI tools, and this is for you, both in the public and private sectors,” the President said.

He pointed out that the National AI Lab will accelerate Jamaica’s digital transformation and unlock new streams of foreign exchange earnings from innovations developed in the island.

The President noted that the Amber Group has committed to investing close to US$2 million in the lab to support the buildout of the state-of-the-art computing infrastructure.

The National AI Lab is a collaborative project involving the Amber Group; UTech Jamaica; the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and the HEART/NSTA Trust.