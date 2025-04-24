Jamaica Moving to Protect Local Plant Innovations with New Legislation

Jamaica is working towards introducing legislation to protect new plant varieties developed by local breeders, enabling them to benefit from and safeguard their innovations.

This is in keeping with the broader strategy to modernise the country’s intellectual property (IP) framework and support key growth sectors such as agriculture.

The proposed law would align Jamaica with global standards, including the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV), bolstering the rights of local innovators while promoting food security and preserving biodiversity.

Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) Executive Director, Lilyclaire Bellamy, made the disclosure during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’.

She pointed out that “once implemented, this [law] would [create] opportunities for both commercial gain and scientific advancement”.

Mrs. Bellamy reiterated JIPO’s commitment to advancing innovation and economic growth by promoting the development and implementation of IP laws that support plant breeders and agricultural innovators.

She further highlighted how IP actively shapes everyday Jamaican life, spanning sectors such as fashion, sports, and agriculture.

“For instance, trademarks, such as school crests or company logos, help distinguish brands and institutions. There are other industrial designs that cover the unique look of products, like athletic wear seen at the Boys and Girls’ [Athletics] Championships, all of which are protected through copyright,” the Executive Director informed.

Mrs. Bellamy added that, “these examples show how IP is embedded in the choices we make daily”.

“So, whether it’s the shape of a tablet, the branding on a sports jersey, or a new plant variety that increases crop yields, IP protection is what allows creators and innovators to own and benefit from their work,” she further informed.

Intellectual Property refers to creations of the mind, including inventions, literary and artistic works, designs, symbols, and names used in commerce.

It is typically divided into two categories – copyright and related rights, which protect works of authorship like books, music, and film; and industrial property, which includes patents, trademarks, industrial designs, and geographical indications.

JIPO remains at the forefront of educating the public on the importance of protecting intellectual assets and facilitating the registration of various IP rights, including voluntary copyright registration, trademarks, and patents.

For more information on intellectual property rights, visit www.jipo.gov.jm or call (876) 946-1300.