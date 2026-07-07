Jamaica Mourns Passing of Stephen Francis

Jamaica is mourning the passing of legendary track and field coach, Stephen Francis, whose contribution to the nation’s athletics programme has been hailed as instrumental in elevating Jamaica’s standing on the global stage.

In a statement, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, described Mr. Francis as an exceptional coach whose work brought pride to the country and transformed the lives of countless athletes.

“I join with the many Jamaicans who mourn the loss of Stephen Francis. Stephen is responsible for a large part of the pride and joy which Jamaicans feel when our athletes do well on the international stage,” Minister Grange said.

She noted that Mr. Francis used his talent and expertise to not only produce world class performances but also positively impacted the lives of the athletes under his guidance.

“He was a unique person who used his talents to bring glory to our country and to improve the lives of countless athletes who benefited from his guidance and tremendous expertise. Our country owes Stephen a debt of gratitude,” the Minister said.

Minister Grange said she was deeply shocked by the news of his passing, describing Mr. Francis as “an iconic coach who also understood the business side of sports”.

She said his legacy extends beyond the medals won by his athletes, pointing to his commitment to ensuring they were equipped to build lasting success.

“Part of Stephen Francis’ legacy is his commitment to contribute to improving the lives of multiple generations as he positioned his athletes to dominate on the global stage and also encouraged them to give back to their families, to their communities and Jamaica on a whole,” she said.

The Minister further highlighted Mr. Francis’ pioneering role in the establishment of the Maximising Velocity and Power (MVP) Track Club, describing it as one of his enduring contributions to Jamaican athletics.

“Stephen was not merely an excellent coach. He played a pioneering role in the formation of the MVP Track Club,” she noted.

Extending condolences from the Government, Minister Grange said, “On behalf of the Government of Jamaica, I join with Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, in expressing heartfelt condolences to his brother Paul, to his friends and colleagues, including Bruce James and the entire team at MVP.

“We’re deeply saddened… at the passing of Stephen and we celebrate his contribution to Jamaica. May his soul rest in peace,” she added.