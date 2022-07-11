Jamaica Mortgage Bank Helping to Expand Home Ownership

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Jamaica Mortgage Bank (JMB) is playing a major role in enabling the expansion of homeownership.
He noted that the entity, which is earmarked for divestment, will be listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSC), so that “Jamaicans can own a piece of this asset”.
He said that with public ownership, the JMB will be able to finance more projects, which will “accelerate the housing development in the country”.
“It will enable the bank to serve a much wider customer base,” Mr. Holness said.
He was delivering the keynote address at the official opening of the Genesis 28 housing development, financed by the JMB, at 28 Waterloo Road in St. Andrew on Thursday (July 7).
Mr. Holness said that the Government’s quest to deliver 70,000 housing solutions in five years is on track, noting that the focus remains on providing affordable solutions.
“The National Housing Trust’s (NHT) resources are specifically targeted at low- and affordable-income houses, which means that housing for middle income and higher would have to be financed by the private sector,” the Prime Minister pointed out.
The PM said that the team at the JMB has much to be proud of as the entity continues to strive to work towards the vision of the institution “to enable access to home ownership”.
The JMB was established in 1971 with the objective of mobilising resources for on-lending to private- and public-sector developers and financial institutions in support of the national settlement goal.