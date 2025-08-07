Jamaica Marks National Day at Expo 2025 with Message of Peace and Global Solidarity

Jamaica’s National Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, in Japan, was observed with a powerful message of peace, love and solidarity.

The Day, which was celebrated on August 6, also marked the country’s 63rd anniversary of Independence and the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in Japan.

Speaking at the Official National Day Ceremony at Expo 2025 in Japan on August 6, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, paid tribute to the victims of the Hiroshima bombing, while reaffirming Jamaica’s commitment to peace and international solidarity.

“On this solemn occasion we, therefore, pay tribute to the souls of the victims and to the survivors. We also reaffirm our commitment to the goal of achieving a safer and more peaceful world, free from the shadow of nuclear weapons,” said Senator Johnson Smith.

She noted that as two peaceful nations, Jamaica and Japan share a deep and enduring commitment to the promotion of international peace, security and sustainable development.

“As a constructive member of the international community, Jamaica continues to promote peace, justice, equality and human rights. We remain steadfast in our commitment to democracy, the rule of law, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and multilateralism, values which we share with Japan,” Senator Johnson Smith emphasised.

The Minister further indicated that Jamaica’s presence at the Expo and, in particular, the National Day events, was designed to highlight the shared values and growing partnership between Jamaica and Japan.

“As we celebrate Jamaica’s Day at the Expo, I invite you to engage with our story, to discover Jamaica by visiting our Pavilion, which showcases our island’s natural beauty, our rich and diverse culture, our legendary contributions to the world of music and sport, and the reason Jamaica is the Caribbean’s premier tourism destination,” said Senator Johnson Smith.

She informed that Jamaica’s Pavilion is located in the shared Pavilion Commons B, where the country is showcasing Jamaica’s ‘4 Bs’ – Bob (Bob Marley); Bolt (Usain Bolt); Bobsleigh (Olympic team) and Blue Mountain Coffee.

“We welcome you in this vibrant space, where you will experience our theme, ‘Out of Many, One People – Let’s Link Up’. It is a reflection of our cultural diversity, and a declaration to the world that it is through collaboration that we design sustainable societies and achieve great things,” Senator Johnson Smith added.

She further expressed deep appreciation for the generous support of the Japanese Government, which made it possible for Jamaica to proudly stand among the 158 countries participating in Expo 2025.