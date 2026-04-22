Jamaica Making Significant Strides to Help Protect Ozone Layer

Jamaica is making significant strides in protecting the ozone layer and combatting climate change, achieving a 96 per cent phase-out of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and fully eliminating chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs).

Speaking on refrigerant recovery and recycling initiatives at a JIS Think Tank on April 21, Manager of the National Ozone Unit and National Ozone Officer at the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Vivian Blake, highlighted the country’s strong performance under global environmental commitments, including the Montreal Protocol.

“Jamaica is performing well,” Mr. Blake noted, pointing to the country’s near-complete phase-out of ozone-depleting substances.

“We successfully eliminated CFCs and are now close to fully phasing out HCFCs, particularly R-22 which is the primary refrigerant still in use,” he said.

Jamaica’s progress is reflected in its sharply reduced imports of R-22 refrigerant. In 2025, the country imported only 11.79 metric tonnes, far below the allowable limit of 96.4 metric tonnes for the 2025-2029 period.

This represents a 96 per cent reduction, placing Jamaica ahead of its next milestone of 97.5 per cent reduction and within reach of total phase-out.

This achievement builds on the country’s earlier success in eliminating CFCs, highly damaging substances once widely used in refrigeration and air conditioning, which have both high ozone depletion and global warming potential.

Mr. Blake told JIS News that this progress is supported by a comprehensive approach to refrigerant lifecycle management. Through collaboration with key stakeholders, the country has established seven Refrigerant Recovery, Recycling, and Reclamation Centres to reduce emissions and limit reliance on new imports.

“These Centres are critical as they play a key role in reducing environmental harm while supporting our phase-out targets by recovering and reusing refrigerants already in the country,” he shared.

Beyond phase-out efforts, Jamaica is also advancing climate-friendly cooling solutions.

“The country is among four that have been selected to participate in a regional district cooling initiative supported by the European Union, aimed at reducing energy consumption and lowering carbon emissions,” Mr. Blake said.

Additionally, Jamaica is exploring the development of local capacity to safely destroy ozone-depleting substances in accordance with strict international standards. If achieved, this would position the country as a regional leader in environmentally sound waste management.

As a signatory to key international agreements, Jamaica continues to demonstrate leadership in environmental stewardship.

With its strong regulatory framework, strategic partnerships, and forward-looking initiatives, the country is on track to fully eliminate HCFCs and further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr. Blake emphasised that “these efforts not only protect the ozone layer but also deliver tangible benefits for citizens, including improved energy efficiency and long-term environmental sustainability”.