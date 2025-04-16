Jamaica Making Progress on Reducing Maternal Mortality

Jamaica is on a path towards fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of reducing the maternal mortality ratio to below 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030, says Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton.

“Our commitment to reducing maternal mortality and morbidity is evident in the initiatives that prioritise not only quality healthcare services but also equitable access and the robustness of monitoring and evaluation systems,” he said.

“From the establishment of specialised care facilities and maternal record books to the launch of teenage clinics and our routine quarterly reviews, Jamaica is working diligently to ensure that every woman receives the support she needs for a safe pregnancy and childbirth,” he added.

Dr. Tufton, in his message to mark World Health Day, which was observed on April 7, highlighted Jamaica’s commitment to enhancing universal health coverage for comprehensive reproductive, maternal, and newborn care.

He pointed out that Jamaica is consistently working towards achieving ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’, which is the theme for World Health Day 2025.

Dr. Holness said that pregnancy and childbirth should be safe experiences for every mother and newborn; however, despite substantial global and local efforts, maternal mortality and pregnancy-related complications remain pressing challenges in many parts of the world.

“In Jamaica, we’ve taken proactive strides to address these challenges,” Dr. Tufton said, noting that “we remain ardently focused on enhancing monitoring systems, advancing training programmes, and expanding infrastructure.”

The World Health Organization used World Health Day 2025 to kick off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health, which urges governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths and to prioritise women’s longer-term health and well-being.