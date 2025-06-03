Jamaica Looking to Unleash Potential of Entertainment

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica must leverage its position as a leading entertainment hub within the Caribbean to benefit the local economy.

Speaking at a Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF)-organised workshop dubbed ‘The Event Playbook: Strategies for Event Tourism Success’ at the Sans Souci Resort in St. Mary on May 27, Minister Bartlett emphasised that Jamaica’s diverse offerings in music, food festivals and stage shows “are second to none” and present significant opportunities for economic growth and cultural promotion.

“Entertainment remains an integral part of our tourism fabric. Jamaica sits at an advantageous crossroads where music, culture, and festivities come alive, creating unforgettable experiences for visitors,” Mr. Bartlett noted.

“We are ahead of our island competitors in the variety and quality of our offerings, but we must do more to capitalise on this strength. Increasing the number and reach of events across Jamaica’s many resort towns will not only enhance visitor satisfaction but also generate substantial economic benefits for local communities,” he pointed out.

The Minister further highlighted that Jamaica’s entertainment sector is not just about leisure but is also a vital contributor to the island’s economic resilience, employment, and cultural identity, adding that from world-famous music festivals to culinary events and theatrical productions, the island’s entertainment calendar is rich and varied.

The Ministry of Tourism, through the Event Playbook workshop series, is taking proactive steps to forge stronger partnerships and streamline the planning and execution of events nationwide.

Minister Bartlett said that a series of comprehensive workshops, focused on events development, are being held in several resort towns across Jamaica, including Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Negril, and Kingston.

The objective is to foster collaboration and alignment between the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and local events promoters, ensuring that all stakeholders are “on the same page” and working towards common objectives.

“By bringing together the JTB and our local promoters, we are creating an ecosystem where ideas, resources, and expertise can be shared more effectively,” Minister Bartlett explained.

“This synergy is essential for developing world-class events that will attract both regional and international visitors, ultimately boosting our tourism receipts and sustaining local livelihoods,” he pointed out.

The workshops are designed to empower promoters with the tools, knowledge, and strategic insights needed to develop successful events. Topics covered include event marketing, logistics planning, sustainable practices, and leveraging digital platforms for promotion.

Minister Bartlett noted that the Ministry aims to build a robust events calendar, covering music festivals, culinary events, and cultural shows, that spans the entire year, ensuring continuous visitor engagement and extended stays on the island.

“By investing in the development and promotion of these events, we are reinforcing Jamaica’s reputation as a vibrant, dynamic, and culturally rich destination,” he said.

The initiative, Mr. Bartlett said, aligns with Jamaica’s broader tourism strategy to diversify offerings beyond traditional sun-and-sand experiences, and attract a broader demographic, including younger travellers and cultural tourists seeking immersive experiences.

“Jamaica’s entertainment sector is a vital engine of growth and with strategic planning and collaboration, we can unlock its full potential, creating memorable experiences for visitors and sustainable opportunities for our people,” he added.