Jamaica Looking to Engage Major Global Airlines, Boost Regional Connectivity

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica is looking to engage with major global airlines to increase airlift to the island.

Among them are Emirates and Saudi Airlines, to expand Jamaica’s reach into new markets.

“What that gives [us] the opportunity to do now is to negotiate with the big airlines of the world… because that’s the next big frontier for tourism,” he said.

Minister Bartlett, who was addressing the recent Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) appreciation breakfast for staff at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston, said emphasis is also being placed on boosting regional connectivity.

He noted the increasing number of carriers operating within the region, including Bahamasair, Caribbean Airways and Cayman Airways.

With Jamaica positioning itself as a leading aviation hub in the Caribbean, Minister Bartlett said he remains committed to enhancing air service agreements and expanding connections with more regional destinations.

“Jamaica can really buzz as the aviation centre of the Caribbean,” he said.

Turning to the winter tourist season, which started on December 15, Minister Bartlett said that the preliminary figures indicate that “this is going to be the best winter season on record”.

He noted that the destination has secured 178,000 new seats this winter, representing an increase from every major gateway coming to Jamaica.

This surge is supported by significant growth from key markets such as the United States – 74,000 additional seats, Canada – 78,000 additional seats (a 35 per cent increase over last season), United Kingdom – 338 additional seats, and the Caribbean – more than 1,000 additional seats, and others.

“The last time I looked at your numbers, you are now trending over 50 per cent of the passengers who come through Norman Manley being tourists and visitors who come to stay at hotels across the island,” Minister Bartlett noted.