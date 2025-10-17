Jamaica Learning Assistant Platform Will Revolutionise Education – Minister

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, says the Jamaica Learning Assistant (JLA) platform will revolutionise education in Jamaica.

“Every child in Jamaica will have at their fingertips, the best teacher. The Learning Assistant is tailored to them. It knows how [they] learn. It provides the information in the way [they] learn,” she explained.

The Minister, who was speaking at the Amber Group’s 10th Anniversary Celebration & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robotics Showcase, held at the AC Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday (October 14), noted that the JLA will help Jamaica in its push to become a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) country.

“Maths and science are absolutely important, and that is what we are going to be focusing on in the beginning with that Learning Assistant. Think about all those children in rural Jamaica or in underprivileged areas, not having to worry because they do not understand the subject. That Learning Assistant is right there in their hand to support them,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

She thanked the Amber Group for its work in developing the platform and its wider support for Jamaica’s education system and youth, through the provision of learning programmes, internships and technology.

“Amber has been a true friend to education and skills in Jamaica. From where I stand, over the last decade, Amber has built possibilities, expanded opportunities for young people, and collaborated with public institutions to solve real problems,” the Minister said.

In his remarks, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, described the JLA as an amazing, homegrown, AI learning tutor.

He pointed out that the platform is optimised for both English and patois to ensure it can effectively respond to the needs of Jamaican students.

“If it is embraced, if it is used properly, it can create a revolution in access to education in our country,” Dr. Holness said.