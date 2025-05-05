Jamaica Lauded for Leadership Role in Ozone Protection

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has lauded Jamaica for its global leadership in ozone protection, through the establishment of seven new Refrigerant Recovery, Recycling and Reclamation (RRR&R) Centres across the island.

Speaking at the recent launch ceremony, held at the HEART/NSTA Trust College of Construction Services in Portmore, UNDP Resident Representative, Kishan Khoday, praised the initiative as a powerful contribution to the global movement to phase out ozone-depleting substances (ODS).

He emphasised that Jamaica is setting an example through innovative actions that align with both the Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment, which collectively aim to protect the ozone layer and reduce harmful greenhouse gases.

“Jamaica is providing an excellent blueprint for Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) removal, in conformity with global efforts to close the hole in the ozone layer,” Mr. Khoday said.

“These seven centres that are being launched will not only expand Jamaica’s ODS removal network but also accelerate the adoption of ozone-friendly substances in key sectors that use them the most. The UNDP regards these centres as a landmark and an innovative response to the requirements under the Protocol and the kind that we are honoured to support under the UNDP’s HCFC Phase-Out Management Plan,” he added.

He noted that while significant progress has been made, with projections that the ozone layer could fully recover by 2066 if current efforts persist, there is still much work to do.

“Our collective efforts are paying off. Progress reports indicate that the ozone hole is getting smaller and that it might fully recover by 2066 if these efforts continue, particularly among large industrial countries,” Mr. Khoday said.

While this achievement should be celebrated, he said that “we’re not yet out of the woods, as continued use of ODS and climate-damaging replacement chemicals has led to the accumulation of large banks globally, and inadequate servicing, disposal and recovery practices can lead to the release of ODS into the atmosphere”.

“That’s why these centres are such a welcome addition in the various countries that we’re doing this around the world,” Mr. Khoday noted.

The new centres, to be housed at institutions such as the HEART/NSTA Trust, Caribbean Maritime University, University of Technology, and CAC 2000 Limited, will serve as hubs for sustainable refrigeration training, improved refrigerant management practices, and policy support.

In addition to contributing equipment worth US$70,000 to these four entities, the UNDP has emphasised its long-term commitment to building technical capacity and ensuring sustainability in the sector.

Mr. Khoday described the initiative as a model of multilateral collaboration and urged all stakeholders to view the launch of these centres as just one step in an ongoing process.

“We must continue to embed responsible production and consumption into our training and regulatory frameworks. The potential for these centres to generate new markets for recycled refrigerants, cost savings, and reliable data for policymaking is immense,” he said.

He further called on participating institutions to embed sustainable refrigeration practices into their curricula, ensuring that the next generation of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) technicians, engineers, and students are equipped to contribute meaningfully to both Jamaica’s development goals and the global climate agenda.

“We’re hoping that this will encourage participating institutions to embed sustainable refrigeration practices in the curriculum, ensuring preservation of the ozone layer and combatting climate change through the academic and vocational training community,” Mr. Khoday said.

He highlighted the role of the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and its National Ozone Unit in continuously demonstrating “exemplary leadership in piloting this project’s HCFC reduction targets through promotion of good refrigeration practices, enforcement of licensing quota systems, aimed at reducing chlorodifluoromethane (HCFC-22), a hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) refrigerant and propellant used in refrigeration and air-conditioning systems in the industry”.

Mr. Khoday said that through the initiative, Jamaica is not only protecting its environment but also positioning itself as a regional leader in technical training and sustainable refrigerant management, “laying the foundation for a safer, greener future”.