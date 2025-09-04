Jamaica Labour Party Wins Historic Third Consecutive General Election

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has been re-elected to form the Government for a record third consecutive term in the organisation’s history, following victory in the General Election held on Wednesday (September 3).

Preliminary results indicate that the JLP, led by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has secured 34 seats, while the People’s National Party (PNP), headed by Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, has won 29.

The outcome also marks a milestone for Dr. Holness, who will become the first leader of the JLP to serve as Prime Minister for three straight terms.

In his victory speech at the JLP’s headquarters on Belmont Road in Kingston, Dr. Holness first thanked the thousands of Jamaicans who offered prayers for him, the Government, and the nation.

He affirmed that the Government will continue to respect, uphold, and strengthen Jamaica’s democratic institutions, while safeguarding the nation’s democratic principles.

“We must develop even keener ears to listen to the people [and] we must be focused on addressing the needs of the people,” Dr. Holness said.

He added that the Government must remain laser-focused on fostering inclusive prosperity for all Jamaicans.

“Prosperity doesn’t [only] mean riches. For some people, prosperity means peace… they want to live in peace. For some people, prosperity may mean their children getting to university. For some people, prosperity is a car, for others, it is a house. But for most people, it is the road [being] fixed in their community and having water in their pipes. So, we must be focused on delivering these basic public services, which mean prosperity for so many,” the Prime Minister further stated.

Dr. Holness said the Government remains committed to fulfilling its promise of sustained economic growth for Jamaica.

“We will continue to fulfil the promise of a knowledgeable, educated and informed society where every child can have access to the best quality education,” he further assured.

For his part, Mr. Golding extended congratulations to the JLP on their electoral victory.

“This was a wonderful demonstration of the maturity of Jamaica’s political process, that we could go through such a closely fought election without any violence to speak of… and we must all give ourselves a round of applause,” he said.

“That was not always the case, and I want to thank all of the pioneers who led that process to where it is today, where I think we can safely say that Jamaica is a place that really cherishes and respects the democracy that we have built,” Mr. Golding added.

According to a release from the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ), beginning Thursday (September 4), Returning Officers will commence the official count by opening each ballot box and tallying all ballots cast in the respective constituencies, in the presence of candidates and/or their appointed representatives.

The 2025 General Election was the 19th to be conducted in Jamaica since the introduction of Universal Adult Suffrage in 1944.