Jamaica Joins ’50 in 5′ Initiative To Enhance Digital Public Infrastructure

Jamaica is officially part of the global ‘50 in 5 Campaign’, which aims to advance the implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in 50 countries within five years.

The campaign began in 2023 with a mandate to help 50 countries design, launch and scale components of their DPI by the end of 2028.

DPI is any digital public system enabling seamless interaction with people or businesses and the Government.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Senator the Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks, made the announcement on Thursday (April 10) while delivering remarks during the Caribbean DPI Summit 2025 closing ceremony.

The three-day event was held at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew under the theme ‘DPI: Challenges and Opportunities for Small Island Developing States’.

Ambassador Marks said Jamaica is already making strides towards achieving the campaign’s mandate, including the official launch of the National Identification System (NIDS), the country’s push to provide broadband access to every citizen, and establishment of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority, formerly eGov Jamaica Limited.

“Jamaica sees itself not just as a beneficiary but as a contributor to the global movement around DPI. We believe that Small Island Developing States, like ours, have unique perspectives and strengths to offer. Through 50 in 5, we will learn, share and lead,” the Minister indicated.

She also highlighted the Government’s Streamlining Processes for Efficiency and Economic Development (SPEED) Programme, stating that DPI is central to achieving its goals.

“SPEED is about cutting red tape, eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and making it easier, faster and more transparent to do business and access public services. When we implement secure, interoperable and inclusive digital systems, we are not just using technology, we are rebuilding the very experience of Government for our people and businesses,” the Minister stated.

Senator Marks, who noted that Caribbean countries, Belize and the Dominican Republic, are part of the DPI initiative, underscored the importance of regional cooperation in the campaign while expressing optimism that it will improve the lives of citizens and strengthen economies.

“I encourage all countries [that were] represented here to collaborate with us in this shared effort. Let us work together, regionally and globally, to modernise our systems, empower people and build governments that work better and faster for everyone,” Senator Marks urged.

“The future for our region is digital, and we must design that future to be inclusive, secure and transformative. Digital Public Infrastructure is not just a tool; it’s a foundation for faster services, smarter government and stronger economies,” she added.