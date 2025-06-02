Jamaica Invites Fellow PAHO Members to Join Wellness Journey

Jamaica has invited fellow members of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to join the country on its wellness journey. The invitation came from Head of Jamaica’s Delegation,

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), Errol Greene, who addressed a recent meeting of the delegation of Member States of the Americas, at the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr. Greene expressed confidence in the shared vision among Member States of the Americas to ensure that the quality of healthcare and the health infrastructure can rival that of systems in more advanced economies.

“I am a strong believer in the capacity of our people to overcome any challenge if we work together, recognising our collective interests and that, as a community, we can be healthy and prosperous if we are prepared to work at it and support each other in achieving this collective goal,” Mr. Greene said.

“With so many of our best brains in medicine, we must equip them with the necessary infrastructure support and equipment to deliver quality healthcare to all our population,” he continued.

The Permanent Secretary informed the meeting that as part of Jamaica’s strategy, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is refocusing on the wellness of the population.

“Wellness is intended to reduce medical spending, increase productivity, and improve well-being. Wellness gives expression to the idea of ‘Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being’, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity,” Mr. Greene said.

He cited the Global Wellness Institute definition of wellness as the active pursuit of activities, choices and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health.

The 78th World Health Assembly was hosted by the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 19 to 27.