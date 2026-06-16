Jamaica Investment-Ready – Seiveright

Minister of State, Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, is encouraging more overseas Jamaicans to invest in the island.

Anchored by rigorous fiscal discipline and macroeconomic and political stability, he said that “Jamaica, today is stronger, more stable and more investment-ready than at any point in our modern history”.

He was addressing a plenary session during Monday’s (June 15) opening day of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

Speaking on the conference theme, ‘Diaspora Partnerships: Rebuilding a More Resilient Jamaica’, Mr. Seiveright said that the country has demonstrated economic resilience amid global challenges.

He highlighted robust infrastructure development, the continued reduction in crime, and exchange rate stability as among the positive indicators.

He further cited international reserves of roughly US$6.5 billion, providing more than 34 weeks of import cover, nearly tripling the international benchmark of about 12 weeks. The strong reserves, he said, is a “remarkable position” for a small developing nation still emerging from the devastation of a category-five hurricane.

The State Minister said that the economic fundamentals, along with the long history of political stability makes the island attractive to investors, banks, rating agencies, and global capital alike.

“Investors notice and so do our friends in the diaspora. Jamaica’s pathway to prosperity is grounded in stability, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to rebuilding a more resilient economy together,” he said.

The plenary session emphasised collaboration across borders, embracing diaspora expertise, investment capital, and trade partnerships as central to Jamaica’s ongoing post-disaster recovery and growth.

The conference continues to position Jamaica as a beacon of resilience and opportunity in an increasingly complex global economy.