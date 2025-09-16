Jamaica Institution of Engineers Hailed for Advancing the Profession

The Jamaica Institution of Engineers (JIE) is being hailed for its role in advancing the engineering profession in Jamaica.

“Your commitment to professional development, ethical standards and fostering a vibrant engineering community is truly commendable,” said Chairman, Professional Engineering Registration Board (PERB), Glaister Ricketts.

He noted that through the ongoing work of the JIE mentorship programme, experienced engineers are guiding the next generation, ensuring the transfer of knowledge, skills and values that uphold the integrity of the profession.

Mr. Ricketts was addressing the opening ceremony for the JIE’s Engineers’ Week conference and expo at The Summit in New Kingston on Monday (September 15).

The week is being observed from September 14 to 20 under the theme ‘Engineering Innovation: Building a Sustainable Future for Jamaica’.

Mr. Ricketts noted PERB’s commitment to partnering with the JIE to strengthen the profession, promote best practices, and elevate the standards of engineering in Jamaica.

He said that one recent collaboration was an integratory trip to the International Engineering Alliance meeting in Mexico, which was instrumental in advancing the organisations’ shared objective of establishing a reciprocity agreement for Jamaican engineers.

Such an agreement, he contended, “will facilitate greater mobility, recognition and opportunities for our engineers on the international stage and ultimately benefit our economy and our society”.

Mr. Ricketts reaffirmed PERB’s dedication to working closely with the JIE and all stakeholders to foster a robust, innovative, and globally recognised engineering community in Jamaica.

“Together, we can continue to build a future [where] our engineers are empowered, recognised and celebrated for their contribution,” he said.

JIE President, Colin Porter, in his remarks, said the Engineers’ Week theme is a call to action, and reflects the critical role that engineers play in shaping the nation’s progress.

“From the design of our infrastructure to the development of groundbreaking technologies, it acknowledges that the decisions we make and the solutions we create today will determine the resilience and prosperity of our country for generations to come,” he said.

Among activities for Engineers’ Week is a students’ competition at the University of Technology (UTech) on Thursday (September 18), which aims to ignite a passion for engineering among the next generation and highlight opportunities in the industry.