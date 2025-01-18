Jamaica Information Service Expands Offices To Morant Bay

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) has opened a new regional office in St. Thomas, further expanding its capacity to provide timely and accurate government information to citizens islandwide.

The new office, located in the parish capital, Morant Bay, aims to strengthen the agency’s presence in eastern Jamaica and improve the delivery of public information services.

It will serve as a hub for regional communication, ensuring that residents, community leaders and stakeholders in the parishes of St. Thomas, Portland and St. Mary are better represented and informed about government programmes, policies and initiatives.

In response to this new location, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, emphasised the significance of this development in the Government’s commitment to ensuring that all Jamaicans have access to essential information.

“This new office in St. Thomas marks a significant step in our efforts to expand information services, making it easier for residents to connect and receive updates on policies, services and projects that affect their daily lives,” she said.

“Being on location within the community will allow the JIS to produce responsive content that is relevant and up to date. We look forward to the stories of the people of eastern Jamaica being shared through the multiple platforms that the JIS uses to share information across the globe,” Minister Morris Dixon added.

In a presentation in Parliament in 2023, then Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, announced plans to expand the JIS’s services to the island’s eastern parishes.

With several major projects under way to transform St. Thomas into a mecca of social and economic progress, the JIS is positioned to bring critical real-time information to the people of Jamaica.

The St. Thomas office will also serve as a space for increased collaboration with local media, civic organisations and government agencies.

By bringing the JIS’s services closer to the people, the Government is fostering greater transparency, citizen engagement and participation in national development by localising communication needs and solidifying the agency’s presence.

Some of the key services of the St. Thomas Regional Office include the provision of media coverage and public service announcements, public outreach programmes and community engagements, and access to government publications and multimedia materials.

The opening of the St. Thomas office further aligns with the JIS’s broader strategic efforts to enhance the accessibility of government information across all parishes, contributing to a more informed and engaged public.