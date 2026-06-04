Jamaica Hosts Afreximbank Roadshow to Drive Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on Tuesday (June 2) hosted the Jamaica leg of its Caribbean-focused roadshow, aimed at strengthening investment, trade, and industrialisation ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

The event, held at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston, which was attended by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, introduced Jamaica to the institution’s US$5-billion financing facility, which is being made available to private- and public-sector entities across the region.

Speaking at the roadshow, Group Managing Director for Client Relations and Regional Operations at the Afreximbank, Eric Monchu Intong, explained that the institution is seeking to partner with Jamaica to achieve “economic emancipation” by supporting the country’s growth through key investments and trade facilitation.

“We’re looking [to support] our governments so that they can implement the plans that they promised… they were going to implement. Afrexim Bank stands by the Government of Jamaica,” he said.

The financial institution offers a wide range of products and services, including loan guarantees, advisory services, capital market support, local bond and Eurobond structuring, and trade payment capabilities, among others.

Mr. Intong explained that the Bank is designed to complement and support Jamaica’s various industries, rather than compete with the existing commercial banking system.

He emphasised that, as a policy institution, the Bank is obligated to align with the government in each region where it operates.

“I cannot lend to the government or to a corporate without working with a local bank or local banks. We are here to complement what they do,” Mr. Intong pointed out.

He encouraged patrons in attendance to explore the Bank’s financial offerings as tools to grow their businesses, highlighting that the institution has the capacity to support major business deals and large-scale transactions.

Mr. Intong explained that Afreximbank has developed a growing network of subsidiaries, platforms, and specialised initiatives designed to overcome barriers to trade, investment, and development across Africa and the Caribbean.

He noted that beyond traditional lending, the Bank provides solutions in equity investment, payment systems, compliance, quality assurance, healthcare, insurance, and the creative industries.

Mansa, Afreximbank’s compliance platform, was developed to simplify the process for businesses, banks, and public entities to share standardised Know Your Customer (KYC) information in line with international standards.

According to Mr. Intong, Mansa can help countries like Jamaica reduce the perceived risks often associated with doing business in the Caribbean, while boosting confidence in both African and Caribbean enterprises.

“We created a fully funded platform, so that all SMEs (small and medium enterprises), commercial banks, corporates, and State-owned entities can onboard their KYC (know your customer) information. Once cleared, [partners] can feel confident and comfortable doing business with them,” he stated.

In her keynote address, Minister Williams praised Afreximbank for its sustained growth over the past three decades, describing it as a “financial force” within the African continent, and commended the institution for its expansion into the Caribbean.

She expressed gratitude for Afreximbank’s partnership with the Government on various projects and initiatives, particularly noting the US$600,000 grant provided during Hurricane Melissa.

Mrs. Williams also appealed to Afreximbank to explore opportunities for investment in Jamaica’s ongoing recovery and resilience efforts.

She noted that the recent establishment of the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) presents a valuable partnership avenue to rebuild critical infrastructure in sectors such as utilities, housing, and government.

The Minister emphasised that both the Government and the private sector will require significant funding to undertake many of these projects.

“We welcome your presence… in Jamaica… we welcome your presence in the Caribbean. I know that based on the array of services that you highlighted, that there will be much to do. Guaranteed solutions, equity investments, trade financing, freight and logistics, export development… these are all things that we need here in our region… certainly in Jamaica.” Mrs. Wiliams said.

She further encouraged those in attendance to seize the opportunity to strengthen their relationship with the institution, and position it as a pathway to unlocking new investment opportunities.

Minister Williams expressed her expectation of, in the weeks, months, and years ahead, a close working relationship between Afreximbank and local businesses, “and that we’ll begin to see the two-way trade between our country and other African countries”.

The Afreximbank Jamaica Roadshow 2026 was held under the theme ‘Empowering Jamaica’s Growth: Catalysing Trade, Investment, and Industrialisation through Tailored Afreximbank Solutions’.

Jamaica officially acceded to the Establishment Agreement of the African Export-Import Bank in July 2025, becoming the 13th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member State of the African multilateral financial institution, and is currently in the process of completing the ratification.

Afreximbank is a rated institution with several global credit rating agencies and maintains investment-grade ratings from four major international and regional agencies: Moody’s Investors Service, GCR Ratings (Global Credit Ratings), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR), and China Chengxin International Credit Rating (CCXI).