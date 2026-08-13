Jamaica Hosting Women’s World Cup in 2031 Will Inspire More Girls to Play Sport – Minister

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says Jamaica hosting the FIFA Senior Women’s World Cup in 2031 will inspire greater participation by girls in sport.

She was speaking at the signing of the Guarantee Agreement for Jamaica’s hosting obligations, at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston, on Tuesday (August 11).

“I want to say that Jamaica hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup also presents an opportunity for showcasing gender mainstreaming,” Ms. Grange said.

The Minister said the tournament will also serve as an inspiration for girls to become more involved in sporting activities.

Minister Grange said the event will have wider benefits for the country, including strengthening national pride and unity, creating employment opportunities and promoting tourism.

She noted that Jamaica is set to host three to five group-stage matches, as well as one match in the round of 32.

“And that is really something that we can be proud of. We [will] be placed in such a position to do so,” she said.

The Minister said the tournament is also expected to generate economic activity through increased visitor arrivals and local spending, while providing international exposure for Jamaica.

“And finally, the indirect economic impact means visitors from all over the world, local spending, that even the peanut man will earn something,” she said.

She added that the tournament will provide opportunities for employment and significant media and television exposure for the country.

“Media and TV exposure that we can’t pay for; job creation, because there are opportunities for employment, and of course, an estimated economic injection of amounts that I will not mention at this time,” Minister Grange said.