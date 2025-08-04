Jamaica Gospel Star Crowned

Raheim Betty was crowned the 2025 Jamaica Gospel Star, following a powerful night of worship, inspiration, and musical excellence at the National Indoor Sports Centre, in St. Andrew, on Sunday (August 3).

Mr. Betty emerged the winner from a group of four finalists, delivering a moving performance of ‘I Must Tell Jesus’, that moved the audience to worship and praise.

He claimed the top prize of $1 million, courtesy of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), along with Sagicor gift vouchers and gift packages from HEART/NSTA Trust and Jamaica Public Service (JPS).

Additionally, he earned the chance to record a single and music video, sponsored by Shemar Grant Productions.

Second place went to Joraine Welsh, who delivered a captivating performance and received a cash award of $500,000, a gift voucher courtesy of Sagicor, and gift packages from JPS and HEART/NSTA Trust.

Donielle Anderson secured third place and was awarded $250,000, along with a Sagicor gift voucher, and gift packages from JPS and HEART/NSTA Trust.

In addition to the top prizes, the Spirit of Praise award was presented to Shushana Levy. This special award celebrates individuals who exemplify the essence of encouragement, positivity, and joyful demeanour.

Ms. Levy received a $30,000 cash prize and a commemorative plaque, courtesy of Allowed to Shine Ministries and Perpetual Sounds of Praise.

The Jamaica Gospel Star competition continues to serve as a premier platform for discovering and nurturing gospel talent across the island. The 2025 staging was a resounding success, reaffirming the nation’s deep-rooted commitment to faith, music, and cultural celebration.