Jamaica, Ghana to Formalise Disaster Support Arrangement

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has thanked the Republic of Ghana for its support following Hurricane Melissa, while noting that the two countries will be moving to formalise an arrangement for disaster assistance.

He and President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, held bilateral talks at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston on Monday (August 3).

In a joint press conference following the talks, Dr. Holness acknowledged the solidarity extended to Jamaica by the Government and people of Ghana following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa last October.

He noted that Ghana’s humanitarian assistance, along with the invaluable contribution of the Ghana Army Corps of Engineers, played a significant role in Jamaica’s recovery efforts by supporting the reconstruction of roofs in the hardest-hit communities of Accompong, Black River, Middle Quarters and Thornton in St. Elizabeth.

The Prime Minister said that during the bilateral talks, he and President Mahama reaffirmed their agreement on the formalisation of an arrangement through which support could be mobilised at short notice in the event of future disasters.

“Not just having our friends in Ghana coming if there is a disaster in Jamaica or in the region but to have that as well where Jamaica can be of assistance should there be a disaster in Ghana,” Dr. Holness said.

He noted that Ghana’s extensive humanitarian outreach following Hurricane Melissa served as a strong and positive example of South-South cooperation.

Prime Minister Holness expressed thanks on behalf of the people of Jamaica, particularly the residents of St. Elizabeth, whose communities directly benefited from the roof reconstruction efforts.

In his remarks, President Mahama also expressed support for the defence cooperation agreement, which will allow Jamaica and Ghana to engage in military exchanges.

“More importantly, like [the] Prime Minister said, it will allow us to respond to disaster in each other’s country in a more timely manner,” he affirmed.

The Ghanaian President said he was proud of the support provided by his country’s troops to Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

“We received them back home with pride. We’re proud to hear the work they were able to do and we believe that, in the future, we can respond like that to each other. It is not even [about] the size of the troops that came… it is the symbolism and the solidarity between brother nations,” he emphasised.

President Mahama further commended Jamaica for the resilience it has demonstrated in recovering from the effects of Hurricane Melissa.

“Indeed, when I saw images of the damage that Melissa had done, I thought that the recovery would have been slow. But it’s obvious that Jamaica has bounced back,” he affirmed.