Jamaica Gets Another Shipment of Relief Supplies from the EU and Partners

Jamaica has received another shipment of humanitarian supplies coordinated and financed by the European Union (EU), to support the country’s ongoing relief and recovery efforts, following the passage of Hurricane Melissa on October 28.

The consignment, which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Thursday (November 6), contains approximately 50 tonnes of water; sanitation, shelter, and health items to assist people most affected by the disaster.

The shipment was mobilised from the EU’s regional hub in Panama through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), with coordination support and financing from the EU. The supplies were provided by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP), and other organisations.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Under-Secretary, Bilateral, Regional and Hemispheric Affairs Division in the Ministry, Ambassador Symone Betton Nayo, expressed appreciation to the EU and international partners for their continued solidarity with Jamaica at this critical time.

“We are truly grateful… for the strong show of solidarity and the outpouring of support to Jamaica at this early period of the country’s recovery. This consignment… is another strong and tangible demonstration of your commitment to the efforts that are under way at the national level; the relief, recovery, and reconstruction efforts to build forward better,” she said.

Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Jamaica, Aniceto Rodríguez Ruiz, said the EU coordinated the logistics and financed the transportation of the aid, while the items were provided primarily by UNICEF and the WFP, with contributions from the EU’s humanitarian arm and other international stakeholders.

“The items include 50 tonnes of mostly water and sanitation items, shelter kits, also some health kits. These items belong to UNICEF and the WFP… there are other items from the other stakeholders and the EU,” he added.

Mr. Rodríguez noted that this represents the fifth shipment since the activation of the EU’s emergency civil protection mechanism to assist in response to Hurricane Melissa.

Representative of UNICEF Jamaica, Olga Isaza, said the agency is leading the importation and coordination of relief items on behalf of children and families affected by the hurricane.

“At least 280,000 children are severely affected across the country, and we are working hard to reach at least 260,000 of them… . Today’s supplies include tarpaulins, water tanks, mobile treatment plants, school-in-a-box, several early-childhood development recreational kits… and therapeutic food for nutrition support,” she said.

She noted that UNICEF’s focus remains on ensuring access to water, sanitation, hygiene, education continuity, and psychosocial support for children, particularly those in hard-to-reach areas.

Also addressing the handover, Head of the WFP Jamaica Satellite Office, Dana Sacchetti, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to working alongside the Jamaican Government and partners to assist those in need.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with your Government and people working to ensure that those drastically impacted by Hurricane Melissa receive the support needed to move forward with their lives,” he said.

“Our plan is to support 200,000 people with food assistance; we began those operations three days ago and reaching hard-to-reach areas,” he continued.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has extended gratitude to the EU, UNICEF, WFP and other international partners for their ongoing humanitarian assistance and reaffirmed Jamaica’s commitment to working collaboratively to rebuild stronger and more resilient communities.