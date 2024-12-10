Jamaica First in Caribbean for Collection of Plastic Bottles

Jamaica is now ranked number one in the Caribbean for the collection of plastic bottles for recycling, says Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda.

The local collection rate of plastics for recycling is above 40 per cent, and the country is aiming for the gold standard rate of 70 per cent collection per month.

“I am proud of the investment being made by the manufacturing sector, because Jamaica is now number one in the Caribbean in its recovery rate of plastic bottles produced on a monthly basis,” the Minister said.

He expressed confidence that with the commitment of the partners and the support of the Government “Jamaica can be the first nation in Latin America and the Caribbean region to achieve the goal of 70 per cent collection of plastics”.

The Minister was delivering the keynote address at the opening of the Kingsland Plastic Recycling Depot in Manchester on Thursday (December 5).

Operated by Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ), the Kingsland facility marks another step in the agency’s mission to protect the environment, create economic opportunities, and inspire a culture of sustainability across the island.

It provides an avenue for residents and businesses in Manchester to properly dispose of plastic waste while demonstrating the opportunities available in recycling.

Though the depot, plastic waste is transformed from an environmental hazard into a valuable resource, creating jobs, reducing landfill volumes and contributing to a cleaner environment.

Minister Samuda, in welcoming the opening of the facility, said it is in keeping with the Government’s efforts to reduce the impact of plastics on the environment, which is a major contributor to climate change.

He said the rate of climate change is increasing and putting pressure on the economy, and although Jamica’s contribution to the challenge is minimal “we are on the front line of the crisis”.

Stressing that Jamaica is not just sitting and watching the upfolding climate challenge, Mr. Samuda said the response is through legislation, policy adjustment and ensuring that the “appropriate investments” are made to adapt.

Effective July 1, 2024, Jamaica implemented the fourth phase of its ban on single-use plastics, prohibiting the importation, distribution, sale or use of any single-use plastic food containers made wholly or in part of polyethylene, polypropylene, or polylactic acid (PLA).

This ban excludes related transparent plastic lids until environmentally friendly alternatives become available. Additionally, existing stock imported before this date will be exempt.

On July 1, 2025, the ban will extend to personal care and cosmetic products containing intentionally added plastic microbeads or microplastics. This measure allows for thorough consultation and sensitisation among private-sector stakeholders and regulatory authorities, ensuring a smooth transition.

RPJ was founded in 2014 as a joint venture between the Government of Jamaica and the leading beverage manufacturers.

The agency currently operates several recycling centres across the island, aiming to collect 75 per cent of the hundreds of millions of plastic bottles used annually in Jamaica.