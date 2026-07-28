Jamaica Fire Brigade Responded to More Than 11,000 Genuine Fire Calls in 2025

The Jamaica Fire Brigade responded to a total of 11,048 genuine fire calls in 2025, an increase of 13 per cent relative to 2024.

This information is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2025, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on June 30.

The report noted that St. Catherine and Kingston and St. Andrew (KSA) accounted for the highest number of reported fires, totalling 2,357 and 2,110, respectively.

“St. Thomas and Trelawny were among the eight parishes which recorded an increased number of fires, with the former almost doubling the previous year’s figure,” the document said.

Some 2,711 malicious false alarm calls were made, over 54 per cent more relative to 2024.

Of that total, KSA, St Catherine and Manchester combined, accounted for almost 45.0 per cent.

The report noted that the number of persons directly impacted by fire increased by 12.8 per cent to 1,965 above the previous year.

This was the second consecutive year of increase.

“The rise was primarily due to a 15 per cent increase in the number of individuals rendered homeless. Civilian adults comprised the majority of those affected, accounting for 73.5 per cent of the impacted population, while children made up 26.1 per cent. In contrast, fire-related deaths declined for the second consecutive year to 19,” the document said.

Non-structural fires remained the dominant fire category, recording 9,491 incidents, 85.9 per cent of the total and an increase of 16.2 per cent.

The report stated that the increase was largely attributed to the rise of the categories “Bush” and “Refuse Sites” fires, which rose by 26.2 per cent and 24.5 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, structural totalled 1,555 incidents, a decrease of 3.1 per cent.

“St. Catherine accounted for the largest number of bush fires, with 1,424 incidents, followed by St. Ann (645). KSA and St. Catherine recorded the highest number of structural fires (325 and 257, respectively), or 37.4 per cent of the total fires occurring in that classification. Property loss was estimated at $9.9 billion, representing 2.2 per cent of the estimated value ($446.8 billion) of property at risk,” the report said.