Jamaica Eyes Adoption Of Nuclear Energy

As the quest for more sustainable power solutions and eco-friendly technologies intensifies, the adoption of nuclear energy and equipment has emerged as a focal point of discussion.

For Jamaica, a country heavily reliant on imported fossil fuels, the adoption of nuclear energy could mean stabilising electricity costs, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and job creation.

Director General of the International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences (ICENS), Professor Charles Grant tells JIS News that nuclear energy is environmentally friendly.

“There is nothing to be fearful of. Nuclear energy is considered as a green form of energy in the fact that it does not release greenhouse gases while in use. In terms of cost, it is comparable to most conventional fuels lower than oil and I would say coal,” says Professor Grant, noting that this makes nuclear energy a compelling option for the island’s future.

He explains that its safe implementation in Jamaica leans on technological innovation and robust international collaborations.

Organisations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is already playing a crucial role in providing guidance, training, and oversight.

“International collaboration is key and must be done first. The fact of the matter is, no nation will export nuclear technology to a country that is not fully regulated and part of the whole IAEA system,” the professor states.

The IAEA works with its member states and partners worldwide to promote safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies and Jamaica has been a member since 1965.

Professor Grant concedes that the spectre of nuclear disasters like Chernobyl in Ukraine and Fukushima in Japan, looms large over public perceptions of nuclear energy.

However, he underscores that Jamaica is not considering the older technologies that led to such incidents.

“The types of reactors that we would be considering are small modular reactors, and they inherently do not have those features that these larger power reactors have. The mere fact that the core of the reactor is so much smaller means that the likelihood of such disaster is not possible,” he says.

“I am looking towards … having nuclear power here. Jamaica is a regional leader for nuclear technology and having a nuclear reactor here for the past 40 years that we have run safely and securely, is the foundation for this big step,” he adds.

ICENS uses the Jamaican Safe Low Power Critical Experiment (SLOWPOKE-2) nuclear reactor to aid in research and national development initiatives.

SLOWPOKE is a family of low-energy, tank-in-pool type nuclear research reactors, designed by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited.

The local facility, which is the only one of its kind commissioned for use outside Canada, has given credence to the possibility of nuclear energy utilisation for power generation in Jamaica.

One of the most contentious issues surrounding nuclear energy is waste management.

“The thing to keep in mind is that every technology will generate some waste at the end. We cannot get away from that fact, but there are engineering solutions to its storage,” he explains.

Like the professor, Director General of the Hazardous Substances Regulatory Authority (HSRA), Dr. Cliff Riley, believes that Jamaica is uniquely positioned to embrace nuclear technologies safely.

The HSRA, an internationally recognised regulatory body, is pivotal in ensuring the safe deployment and management of nuclear technologies, which are increasingly seen as vital tools for economic development and sustainability.

“Additionally, we ensure that a robust regulatory framework is in place to protect the public, the environment, and property. Whether it is advanced radiation units or small modular reactors, we make sure that these technologies can move seamlessly and safely into the country,” he notes.

He stresses that this is key to driving exports and supporting the Jamaican economy.

One of the most promising areas for the application of nuclear technology is agriculture.

Dr. Riley points out that the HSRA has been instrumental in deploying radiation techniques to develop disease-resistant crops such as ginger and coffee, which are vital to Jamaica’s agricultural sector.

“We can all relate to the fallout in terms of global trade for ginger which we have experienced for the past years, but through the use of advanced technologies and a result of the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Act and our international recognition of our safety programmes that are implemented in Jamaica, we have been able to deploy these advanced technologies and solve some of these critical issues,” he tells JIS News.

In the realm of healthcare, Jamaica stands as a regional leader in utilising nuclear technologies for medical treatment. Jamaica boasts one of the most advanced medical systems in the Caribbean, largely due to its robust radiation safety systems.

Over 474 facilities in Jamaica are authorised to use X-rays and nuclear technologies.

“We have the very first nuclear medicine facility in the entire region located at the University Hospital of West Indies and the most advanced treatments in terms of cancer therapy, through linear accelerator (LINAC). Jamaica has very robust supportive systems to ensure and guarantee the level of safety for all the persons who are utilising advanced technologies in nuclear radiation and ionising radiation technologies,” he explains.

Jamaica’s health sector rigorous safety protocols are in line with international standards.

The country’s nuclear safety systems have been evaluated by countries such as the United States, Canada, and as well as the European Union International Atomic Energy Agency.

This is to ensure that Jamaica remains among the best in the world when it comes to radiation safety.