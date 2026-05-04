Jamaica Exploring Safe Local Ozone-Depleting Substances Destruction Capacity

Jamaica is exploring the development of local capacity for the safe destruction of ozone-depleting substances (ODS), a step that could significantly enhance the nation’s environmental management framework while positioning it as a regional leader in hazardous waste disposal.

This update was shared by stakeholders during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on refrigerant recovery and recycling.

The session highlighted the next phase of Jamaica’s strategy to manage harmful refrigerants across their entire lifecycle.

Manager of the National Ozone Unit and National Ozone Officer at the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Vivian Blake, noted that while Jamaica has achieved major success in phasing out ODS such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), the focus must now shift to the safe disposal of remaining stockpiles and contaminated refrigerants.

He stressed that ozone-depleting gases often remain trapped in obsolete refrigeration and air-conditioning units, discarded appliances, storage cylinders, and contaminated systems. These accumulated reserves, commonly referred to as ‘banks’, pose a serious risk of leaking into the atmosphere if not properly managed.

“We are looking at the total lifecycle management of refrigerants,” Mr. Blake explained, emphasising that destruction remains the preferred final option for waste substances that can no longer be reused or reclaimed.

He maintained that effective management of these refrigerant banks is essential to preventing emissions that harm the ozone layer and exacerbate climate change.

Any facility designated for the destruction of ODS must comply with the stringent standards set under the Montreal Protocol, the international treaty that governs the global phase-out of these chemicals.

Mr. Blake pointed out that destruction technologies must ensure that 99.99 per cent of emissions do not escape into the atmosphere.

“These standards are extremely strict but they are necessary to protect the environment,” he said.

If Jamaica successfully establishes a destruction facility that meets international compliance standards, the country could become a model for other Caribbean states facing similar challenges.

Many small island developing states continue to grapple with how to safely manage refrigerant waste, particularly where overseas disposal options are limited or costly.

Mr. Blake noted that, as a signatory to international conventions governing the movement of hazardous waste, Jamaica cannot simply export such waste without meeting strict legal requirements.

Consequently, developing domestic capacity is increasingly recognised as a vital long-term solution.

Jamaica’s exploration of destruction capacity complements its progress in reducing imports of harmful refrigerants and establishing seven Refrigerant Recovery, Recycling, and Reclamation (RRR&R) Centres across the island.

These facilities help in recovering gases from obsolete systems for reuse or safe handling, thereby reducing emissions and lowering dependence on new imports.

“By adding safe destruction capacity to recovery and recycling systems, Jamaica would complete a more comprehensive framework for refrigerant management,” Mr. Blake stated.

He emphasised that Jamaica’s work in this area extends beyond mere compliance, highlighting the long-term benefits for public health, climate resilience, and environmental protection.

With planning now under way, Jamaicans are expected to hear more in the coming months about proposals to safely destroy ozone-depleting waste and further advance the country’s green transition.