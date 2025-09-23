Jamaica Diversifying Tourism Markets

Jamaica is expanding into non-traditional tourism markets like Asia and Latin America, while maintaining its strength in the traditional source markets in North America and United Kingdom (UK)/Europe.

Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Donovan White, made the disclosure while addressing the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2025 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Monday (September 22).

He noted that the United States (US) continues to be Jamaica’s number one market, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of total arrivals.

Last year, there was a six per cent increase in visitors from Canada, an 11 per cent increase from the UK, a two per cent increase from Continental Europe, and a 25 per cent increase from the Caribbean.

“Asia grew by 27 per cent and other countries outside of our traditional markets grew by almost six per cent,” he informed.

Mr. White pointed to an increase in airlift from Latin America.

“Charter service resumed out of Quito, Ecuador in December. The service operated at nearly 99 per cent load factor. LATAM Airlines continues to fly between Lima, Peru and Montego Bay three times per week and that service is averaging close to 90 per cent load factor. Copa Airlines has increased service into Montego Bay and Kingston and continues to be one of our very strong partners,” he said.

He further underscored that regional travel has been boosted by greater connectivity.

“We now have flights weekly from the Bahamas, Antigua, Barbados, Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos,” he stated.

“This shows that Jamaica is increasingly recognised as a sought-after destination globally,” the Tourism Director said, noting that Jamaica is positioning itself to build on the momentum.

JAPEX 2025 brings together local and international tourism partners to discuss investment opportunities, airlift, product development, and strategies to enhance Jamaica’s global positioning as a premier destination.

The trade show is being held from September 21 to 24 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.