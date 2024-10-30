Jamaica Diaspora Mentorship Academy Officially Launched

The Jamaica Diaspora Mentorship Academy (JDMA) is now in operation, with the objective of providing holistic support for Jamaica’s youth, empowering them to contribute to the country’s development.

The academy, which comprises experienced professionals across various fields, will fill an important gap in mentoring students ages 12 to 19 from grades six to 13, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

“In providing an avenue to address critical issues such as mental well-being, providing personalised mentoring by experienced professionals, the academy stands to be a game-changer in meeting development needs at the personal level,” he noted.

He was speaking at the hybrid launch held at the Ministry in downtown Kingston on Monday (October 28).

Mr. Terrelonge said that the academy, which was formalised at the 10th biennial Diaspora Conference in June 2024, has already conducted more than 30 hours of synchronous orientation and onboarding sessions via Zoom.

“These sessions involved teachers, principals, guidance counsellors, mentees, their parents and guardians, as well as mentors from the diaspora,” he informed.

He noted that 80 mentors, 77 of whom reside in the diaspora, were successfully matched with 84 mentees from across the island.

Mr. Terrelonge said that the mentors, who were rigorously selected and are volunteers of the highest standing, are dedicating their time, resources and expertise to make lasting positive impacts on students within the academy.

He lauded the “important support” for the initiative being provided by corporate entities such as the VM Group and the Digicel Foundation and urged others to come on board to provide scholarships, technology resources, technology devices, phone plans, programme materials and participant badges.

The Jamaica Diaspora Mentorship Academy is a community-driven initiative leveraging the global Jamaican Diaspora, which numbers nearly two million, to enhance the well-being of young Jamaicans.

It envisions an inaugural intake of 62 mentees from across the island.

The programme aims to include special needs students and wards of the State, wherever possible.