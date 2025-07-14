Jamaica Diaspora Mentorship Academy Concludes Impactful Milestone Pilot Year

The Jamaica Diaspora Mentorship Academy (JDMA) celebrated a successful pilot year with a recent virtual end-of-year ceremony. Officially launched during the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in June 2024 in Montego Bay, St. James, the JDMA was born from a collaborative vision to bridge geographic divides through meaningful mentorship.

More than 140 participants from 14 countries including mentors, mentees, educators, government officials, and members of the global Jamaican Diaspora, joined the celebration which was facilitated by the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. JDMA Founder and Education Sector Leader for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, Dr. Sandra Colly-Durand, disclosed that since its inception, the academy has successfully matched over 80 Jamaican students from all 14 parishes with qualified Diaspora mentors representing diverse fields such as law, education, finance, science, and the arts.

Mentors are based across North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, providing personalised monthly e-mentorship sessions focused on career guidance, goal setting, and resilience-building under the slogan: ‘Jamaica Diaspora Empowers Tomorrow; One Mentee at a Time’.”

Testimonials from principals, mentors, and mentees, during the JMDA’s virtual event highlighted the programme’s impact on students’ personal and academic growth.

A standout moment was a performance by mentees from the Lister Mair Gilby School for the Deaf, showcasing the programme’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all learners.

The event also showcased a ‘Vox Populi’ video capturing the energy of the JDMA’s soft launch during last year’s Diaspora Conference and concluded with a spirited ‘Pass-the-Mic’ musical segment featuring the song – ‘I Believe that Children are the Future’, edited by France-based singer and mentor, Nazila aka Ms. KoKoa.

Dr. Colly-Durand expressed heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their support and issued a call to action.

“We are still actively seeking mentors, sponsors for laptops and phone plans, and funding to sustain and scale this programme. If you believe in the transformative power of mentorship, now is the time to step forward,” she stated.

As the JDMA approaches its second academic year, Dr. Colly-Durand has reaffirmed the programme’s commitment to cultivating academic excellence, resilience, and global competence among Jamaican youth—building these qualities one relationship at a time.