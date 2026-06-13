Jamaica Diaspora Conference at Capacity, Virtual Participation Available

The 11th biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference has reached full capacity, with more than 1,200 persons expected to attend the event at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from June 14 to 18.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, told JIS News that the conference has generated overwhelming interest from Jamaicans at home and abroad.

“At this point, we are over capacity. The conference tickets were all sold out as of [June 11] at 2:00 p.m. We still have so many persons, including members of the diaspora and Jamaicans here at home, who want to be in the room,” said the State Minister.

He also noted that accommodation in Montego Bay has experienced exceptionally high demand, with hotels already fully booked, prompting many visitors to secure Airbnb properties and private villas.

Mr. Terrelonge informed that the conference attendees represent a wide cross-section of sectors, including investment, education, agriculture, artificial intelligence and business development, underscoring the event’s growing importance as a platform for collaboration and economic opportunity.

“The Jamaica Diaspora Conference is one of those places where the movers and shakers across different industries all get to be in the same room. They get to network [and] share ideas,” said Mr. Terrelonge, adding, “this is where real opportunity for growth lies, even more so as we think about building a more resilient Jamaica”.

Individuals unable to attend the conference in person can still participate through virtual access, with online tickets now available via the conference website for the full three-day programme.

“Register online and you will have full access to all the plenary sessions, all the decisions that are being taken within the room, all the information you need about the future of Jamaica’s growth and development and of course, the investment opportunities that are presented to you as well,” said the State Minister.

Mr. Terrelonge expressed gratitude to Jamaicans across the globe and at home for their continued support in rebuilding the country.

“This promises to be a most exciting, engaging, and spectacular conference as we work together to rebuild a more resilient Jamaica, while also providing meaningful opportunities for diasporans to invest in Jamaica – destination trade and investment,” he added.