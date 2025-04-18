Jamaica Defence Force Commissions 47 Additional Officer Cadets

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has commissioned 47 additional Officer Cadets into service, following their successful completion of the Initial Officer Training Programme (IOTP).

Thursday’s (April 17) Commissioning Parade marked the third cohort of candidates to successfully complete the one-year programme.

Among those commissioned were Officer Cadets from The Bahamas, Botswana and Malawi.

Speaking during the Parade, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Shri Mayank Joshi, commended the graduates on their successful commissioning, noting that their commitment represents the promise of a safer, stronger Caribbean region and Jamaica.

“The challenges that lie ahead are multifaceted, ranging from conventional warfare to counterinsurgency operations, and from humanitarian resistance to disaster relief. Your adaptability and commitment will be crucial in navigating these complexities,” he told the Officer Cadets.

Mr. Joshi said militaries globally are increasingly called upon to respond to threats to national security that are non-traditional, constantly evolving and transactional in nature.

He emphasised the importance of common training standards that adhere to international best practices, while commending the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA), which undertakes the IOTP, for its service.

“In such a short period, the Caribbean Military Academy has capitalised on the rich military heritage of Jamaica and the Jamaica Defence Force, providing world-class education and training while building the Jamaica Defence Force into a military that matches the global order,” the High Commissioner proclaimed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Joshi emphasised India’s commitment to deepening its cooperation with Jamaica in defence.

“The Caribbean region faces critical threats from organised crime, illicit arms trade, narcotics smuggling and the growing spectre of natural disasters. These are not just law-enforcement challenges, they are national security threats and require military preparedness, civilian resilience and international cooperation. India stands ready to support Jamaica and CARICOM in this shared mission,” he stated.

While noting that “India and Jamaica may be separated by oceans”, the High Commissioner maintained that “we are united by shared democratic ideals, common challenges and an unyielding belief in peace, sovereignty, and cooperation”.

“In an era of rising global uncertainties, from the proliferation of autonomous weapons, technology warfare like drones to cyberthreats, and information warfare, it is imperative that we engage, not just in weapons and arms but in alliances, not just in firepower but in strategic foresight and multilateral solidarity,” Mr. Joshi said.

The IOTP is modelled on the United Kingdom (UK) Royal Military Academy Sandhurst system.

The Programme is designed to develop leadership, discipline and professional excellence among Officer Cadets embarking on their military journey.