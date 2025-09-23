Jamaica Deepens Partnerships with Global South Countries to Advance Role in Scientific Community

Director of Research of the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST), Dr. Isaac Morrison, says Jamaica is strengthening its role in the global scientific community by deepening partnerships with countries in the Global South.

These alliances allow developing countries of the Global South to enhance technical cooperation among states, international organisations, civil society and the private sector in areas critical to overcoming shared development challenges.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Dr. Morrison said collaborating with countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America help with developing solutions for shared challenges in health, climate change, agriculture, and digital transformation.

“This collaboration in Science, Technology and Innovation is more than an exercise in academic exchange or policy dialogue, it is a strategic pathway to resilience, equity and sustainable development,” he said.

He added that through this cooperation, Jamaica is expanding its knowledge networks and innovation systems, ensuring that we move beyond “our traditional identity to be recognised as a leader among Small Island Developing States.”

The Director further noted that through regional and international alliances, Jamaica is not only strengthening its own innovation capacity but is also contributing to global efforts to address climate change, inequality, and sustainable development.

Under the Jamaica–South Africa Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, local researchers have advanced projects in health, water and sanitation, and indigenous knowledge preservation. These initiatives demonstrate how joint research can deliver practical outcomes with societal impact.

“As Jamaica works to transition the NCST into a Centre of Excellence for Science, Technology and Innovation, these partnerships provide the foundation for implementing reforms in line with the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy and Vision 2030,” Dr. Morrison explained.

The NCST is mandated to build awareness of the relevance and importance of scientific and technological innovation in Jamaica’s growth and development and contribute to Jamaica’s sustainable development by creating an enabling environment that facilitates the building of its Science, Technology and Innovation capacity.