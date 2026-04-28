Jamaica Customs Warns Public of Fraudulent Message Claiming Car Auction Access

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is warning the public to remain vigilant following the circulation of a fraudulent message falsely suggesting insider access to a Customs disposition sale.

The message, which is being shared in private communication channels such as WhatsApp, implies that individuals can preview auction listings, select items in advance, and have arrangements made on their behalf.

The JCA wishes to make it unequivocally clear that this is a scam and does not reflect the Agency’s operations in any form.

Director of Public Relations & Customer Service at the Jamaica Customs Agency, La Donna Manning, is warning the public about fraudulent messages circulating through private communication channels.

“All Customs auctions and disposition sales are conducted through established, transparent, and lawful processes. There are no provisions for private selection, early access, or preferential treatment. Additionally, the Agency does not conduct official business through informal messaging platforms or private conversations,” she said.

She urged members of the public not to engage with or respond to such messages, and to avoid sharing personal information or making payments based on unofficial communication.

Information on public auctions can be viewed at jca.gov.jm.

The Agency encourages anyone who receives suspicious messages of this nature to disregard them and report the matter to the relevant authorities.

For more information contact:

ladonna.manning@jca.gov.jm or 876 550 – 9600

nikel.innerarity@jca.gov.jm or 876 553 0118