Jamaica Customs Continues Full Operations at Air and Sea Ports

Arising from queries from the media and members of the public, the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is advising that it remains fully operational at the country’s air and sea ports, and assures its customers that there are no restrictions or ban on the importation of goods from countries impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

Mrs. Velma Ricketts Walker, CEO/Commissioner of Customs, stated that, “as a border protection entity, we are fully aware of our importance in facilitating trade and travel, which is crucial for the sustainability of the economy and the livelihood of our people, and likewise, we recognise our vulnerability to this virus.”

In this regard, the Commissioner has indicated that in keeping with the Government of Jamaica’s (GOJs) national response strategy in combating Covid-19, the JCA has instituted the relevant health measures and protocols, in promoting the well-being of its employees, including information sharing and providing sanitation supplies. She is also assuring stakeholders that the Agency will implement contingency measures, to ensure business continuity, if necessary.

The Agency is also imploring stakeholders and the general public, to follow the established guidelines and health protocols of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which can serve to reduce the spread of this coronavirus. In this regard, the Agency is asking customers visiting its various locations to cooperate with security personnel, with respect to measures put in place to combat COVID-19.

The JCA takes this opportunity to encourage customers to utilise its e-Payment platform to undertake transactions, as well as its online channels (Live Chat, Customer Relationship and Feedback Platform), located on its website: www.jacustoms.gov.jm, to make queries or to lodge reports, or to contact its Customer Service Representatives at public.relations@jca.gov.jm and quick.response@jca.gov.jm, or by telephone 876-922-5140-8.

The Agency remains committed to serving its stakeholders, while protecting its employees.