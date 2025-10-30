Jamaica Customs Agency Facilitating Disaster Relief Imports

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is facilitating the swift and efficient processing of disaster relief and humanitarian aid arriving in the country following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Speaking in an interview with JIS NEWS, Chief Information Officer at the JCA, André Williams, said that the agency is working diligently to ensure that all systems and coordination mechanisms are in place to support the national relief effort.

He noted that all persons and organisations intending to send disaster relief or humanitarian aid must coordinate through the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM). An e-mail address emergencyreliefclearance@jca.gov.jm has been created to facilitate the process, and relevant information has been posted on the agency’s website and social media pages.

While assessments continue at ports and warehouses across the island, donations of relief supplies have been coming in at the Norman Manley International Airport in (NMIA) Kingston since Thursday morning (October 30).

Customs officers are on the ground and ready to facilitate the clearance of incoming shipments.

“The JCA remains committed to supporting Jamaica’s national recovery efforts by ensuring that humanitarian supplies and relief goods are cleared and distributed in the most efficient manner possible,” Mr. Williams said.

Director of Customs at the NMIA, Devon Manahan, emphasised that donations of items must go through ODPEM.

“Everything has to be recorded, and there are also some sensitive items that might be coming in that require permits,” he told JIS News.

He noted that expired medication and food were among the items that would not be allowed to enter the country, “so everything would have to be coordinated and checked before permission is granted”.

Members of the public seeking more information on disaster relief importation procedures are encouraged to contact the JCA directly by sending an email to emergencyreliefclearance@jca.gov.jm or calling (876) 922-5140-29.