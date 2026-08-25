Jamaica Could Become Regional Centre of Excellence for Training in Radiation Protection and Safety

Jamaica’s newly established postgraduate training programme in radiation protection and safety is showing the potential for the country to become a regional centre of excellence for workforce development, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert, Chris Ardouin.

Mr. Ardouin, who serves as a Senior Scientist and Technical Lead in Public Health and Forensic Science at New Zealand’s National Centre of Radiation Science, made the observation while participating in the inaugural Postgraduate Education Course (PGEC) in Radiation Protection and Safety, which is being delivered through the University of the West Indies Short-Term Academic Resources (UWI STAR) framework.

The six-month programme is currently training 12 professionals from seven CARICOM member states and is aimed at strengthening the regional capacity in radiation protection, safety and emergency preparedness.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on August 20, Mr. Ardouin said Jamaica has established a strong foundation for developing radiation safety expertise within the Caribbean.

“From what I have seen, so far, I very much see this as a centre of excellence for the region. There is a lot of expertise here, a high level of competence, and a strong foundation for training the next generation of radiation protection professionals,” he said.

Mr. Ardouin, who is also New Zealand’s representative on the IAEA’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Safety Standards and the Transport Safety Standards Committees, is supporting the programme through the delivery of a module on radiation emergency preparedness and response.

He noted that the programme comes at a critical time, given a growing global demand for radiation protection professionals.

“There is a worldwide shortage of these specialists. We are seeing an ageing workforce and a growing need to train the next generation of health physicists, medical physicists and radiation protection professionals,” he explained.

According to the IAEA representative, the increasing use of radiation technologies in medicine, industry, research and education, coupled with renewed global interest in nuclear energy and emerging technologies such as small modular reactors, is making workforce development more important than ever.

“These students are the next generation of professionals who will help ensure radiation technologies are used safely and effectively,” he said.

A key feature of the programme is its emphasis on practical skills development.

The emergency preparedness and response module introduces participants to international standards established by the IAEA and equips them to assess potential radiation-related hazards, plan for emergencies and implement protective measures for workers, emergency responders and the public.

Mr. Ardouin said the programme’s long-term success will depend on its sustainability, which is already being built into the training model, noting that “one of the things that is very important is that this is just the start. The programme has to be sustainable and ongoing”.

He pointed to the programme’s “train-the-trainer” approach as an important step towards achieving that goal.

“There is a colleague from the university who is effectively understudying the sessions that I am delivering. He has demonstrated a very high level of competence, and I am confident he will be able to take this forward in the future,” Mr. Ardouin noted.

The approach is expected to strengthen local expertise and reduce dependence on overseas instructors over time, ensuring that future cohorts can continue to benefit from high-quality training delivered within the region.

Drawing on his experience working across Asia and the Pacific, he said the Caribbean programme is attracting attention beyond the region.

“We face many of the same challenges in the Pacific Islands that the Caribbean faces. Looking at what is being done here, I see a great template for something that we could and should be doing in the Pacific,” he said.

The programme is funded by the IAEA and delivered through a partnership involving the Hazardous Substances Regulatory Authority (HSRA), the International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences (ICENS) at UWI, and several local, regional and international stakeholders.

As the first cohort prepares to complete its training, Mr. Ardouin said the programme is already demonstrating the potential to strengthen radiation safety capacity across the Caribbean, while serving as a model for other regions seeking to address similar workforce challenges.