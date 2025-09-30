Jamaica Continues to Take Strategic Steps in ICT Journey to Build Modern Digital Society

Jamaica continues to take strategic steps in its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) journey, in a bid to build a modern digital society that serves all.

Addressing the opening ceremony for the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) ICT Week 2025, at the AC Hotel in Kingston, on September 29, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for efficiency, innovation and digital transformation, Ambassador Audrey Marks, said digital transformation is not merely a goal, but an essential engine for greater productivity.

“One of the most important steps Jamaica has taken in its rollout of our national digital identity is to place digital IDs at the centre of our digital governance strategy. We are also actively exploring new and emerging technologies, such as the potential LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite connectivity and aggressively pursuing the rollout of 5G infrastructure to provide the highspeed pathways our innovators need,” she said.

Additionally, she explained that establishment of the SPEED (Streamlining Processes for Efficiency and Economic Development) Programme is critical in addressing bureaucratic bottlenecks and streamlining approval processes.

“SPEED is about cutting red tape, eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy, and making it easier for citizens and businesses to interact with Government. It was born out of a simple but powerful idea, if government can move faster, then so will companies, investors and innovators,” the Minister said.

“We will be simplifying approvals and permits, and I know Minister Vaz (Minister of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy) had put out, some years ago, that we can do it in 90 days. Minister Vaz, it has not continued to be 90 days, sometimes it’s 90 weeks and 90 months to get simple approvals and permits and I am recommitting to the timeline of 90 days,” she added.

Ambassador Marks noted too that digital services will be introduced and agencies will be connected to improve deliverables.

“We will also be doing digital services, so that citizens can apply, pay and track online, anytime, anywhere. We will be standardising and connecting agencies, so people no longer face the run around, and create fast track channels to strategic investments while maintaining transparency and accountability. All of this will be powered in partnership with the ICT Authority,” she said.

Ambassador Marks added too that the country’s Data Protection Act makes it clear in law that citizens are the rightful owners of their data. She also highlighted the role of the CTU in the region.

“This is not mere legislation, it is a principle of sovereignty for the digital era. It is this foundation that has reassured global partners and innovators that Jamaica is a trusted and future ready jurisdiction, but sovereignty cannot stop at our border. The reality of our digital economy is that it is borderless, data flows, networks expand and services scale globally. Our response must therefore be regional, so this is why the current work being undertaken, with the support of CARICOM and UNESCO and under the capable leadership of Secretary General Rodney Taylor, the CTU, is so vital,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister Daryl Vaz said during the conference, stakeholders will dive deep into the critical issues – building robust broadband network, strengthening cyber resilience, shaping policies for artificial intelligence (AI), and ensuring that the children and young people of the region are equipped with the digital skills to thrive in the 21st Century.

He acknowledged the sponsors and partners, noting that their support reflects collaboration among government, private sector, academia and civil society.

“Step by step, effort by effort, partnership by partnership, we can build a truly connected Caribbean. ICT Week is more than a conference, it is a call to action, let us commit to turning the ideas born here into tangible projects that will bring real benefit to our citizens,” he said.

He noted that across the Caribbean, technology is no longer a luxury, it is the very backbone of growth, innovation and opportunity. “From AI to cybersecurity, ICT is reshaping the way we live, work and connect. The ICT Week is not just about celebrating how far we have come as a region, it’s about charting where we must go and go together,” Minister Vaz said.

President, CTU and Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence, Trinidad and Tobago, Senator the Hon. Dominic Smith said the CTU is the region’s organisation.

“It achieves its greatest power, not through a top-down mandate, but through synergy, shared ownership, active engagement and it will require all of us. With your support, your ideas, commitment, and collaboration, we turn division, good intention to impactful outcomes. We’re here to bridge gaps, we’re here to strengthen resilience and accelerate regional development,” he said.

The conference, which ends on October 3, is being held under the theme: ‘Driving Change Connecting Futures’.

CTU ICT Week 2025 aims to: advance regional dialogue and cooperation on digital transformation and ICT policy; support the development of inclusive and resilient digital economies; promote strategic ICT leadership among Caribbean governments; provide a platform for sharing insights on cutting-edge technologies and trends; and encourage innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in the ICT sector.