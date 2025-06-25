Jamaica Continues to Modernise Trade Systems

Jamaica continues to make significant strides in enhancing its trade environment under the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), with targeted reforms aimed at strengthening national competitiveness, transparency, and economic resilience.

Speaking at the recent launch of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC), Latoya Richards Franklin, highlighted Jamaica’s ongoing efforts to streamline the movement of goods and modernise its trade systems.

“Jamaica continues to fulfil most of its obligations under the WTO TFA, to support the cost-efficient and effective movements of goods across all borders, including goods in transit,” she noted, adding that reforms have been backed by direct grants and loan facilities.

Among the key successes cited was the development of the Jamaica Trade Information Portal (JTIP), which has facilitated and improved the predictability and transparency of Jamaica’s trade procedures attracting more than 85,000 users globally since 2019.

Other notable initiatives include the inspection matrix for joint border inspections, and the implementation of Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) and the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT), which have reduced export permit processing times from three days to just 24 hours.

Mrs. Richards Franklin also acknowledged the vital role of international partners in these advancements.

“We are very grateful that we have gotten that kind of support,” she said, referencing key collaborators, such as UNCTAD, the World Bank, and the Foundation for Competitiveness and Growth Project, “which together have helped to align Jamaica’s trading environment with international best practices and the country’s ambition to become a world-class logistics hub.”

Mrs. Richards Franklin further noted that new priorities have been established to deepen the reform, including the “implementation of the Strategic Laboratory Framework and Implementation Plan, a critical step that supports testing procedures to ensure the safety of plant and animal health”.

“Pending funding, the plan will see the creation of a national database of laboratory services, a semi-structured lab network, and improved strategies for efficiency,” she added.

Looking forward, the Chief Technical Director said that plans are also in place to establish express lanes at customs for critical lab inputs, such as reagents and equipment.

“The Ministry is also reviewing a new methodology and policy framework for government-imposed fees and charges, with Cabinet submission forthcoming. Further, in collaboration with the European Union, over 100 trade-related pieces of legislation are now under review to address legal fragmentation and better reflect modern trade realities,” Mrs. Richards Franklin said.

“There’s a lot of unpredictability and uncertainty, and so we need to be conscious of what is happening, and we need to ensure that our policies and our laws reflect our realities,” she emphasised.

On governance, Mrs. Richards Franklin confirmed that efforts are under way to reconstitute task force subcommittees to ensure improved coordination and regular engagement among stakeholders.

The upcoming training component of the Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme, to be delivered via e-learning, is expected to reach more than 90 participants across the public and private sectors.

“This training will ensure that we are all on the same page in terms of the focus that needs to be given, and we will have the tools, skills and the competence that will allow us to see the gains from improving how we do trade,” the Chief Technical Director said.

Mrs. Richards Franklin reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to advancing trade facilitation.

“Jamaica remains firmly committed to advancing trade facilitation in alignment with international standards and our national development priorities, as these reforms are not only about regulatory competence but about unlocking growth, attracting investments and creating a more competitive business-friendly Jamaica,” she said.

The UNCTAD Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme initiative is being spearheaded by the MIIC and marks a significant step towards streamlining trade processes and enhancing Jamaica’s business environment.