Jamaica Continues to Make Strides in Combatting Human Trafficking

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Chairperson of the National Taskforce Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP), Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, says Jamaica continues to make important strides in the fight against human trafficking.

“We have secured 16 convictions, rescued over 130 victims, established safe spaces for children, and we’ve established an office for independent oversight through the appointment of a national rapporteur on trafficking in persons, which is the first of its kind in the region,” she informed.

She was addressing the Caribbean Trafficking in Persons (CariTIP) Forum held on Wednesday (July 30), at the Dreams Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, St. James

The event, hosted by the Ministry and the National Taskforce Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP), brought together regional governments, international organisations, and civil society stakeholders to strengthen the Caribbean’s coordinated response to human trafficking.

Ambassador Stone Roofe reaffirmed Jamaica’s dedication to ending human trafficking through strengthened regional cooperation.

“This forum provides a very vital platform for us to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and develop innovative strategies to eradicate trafficking in persons across our nations. It also signals Jamaica’s continued commitment to regional partnerships in the fight against trafficking in persons,” she noted.

“As we gather today, we do so in the spirit of collaboration, commitment, and as a community with a shared responsibility to combat one of the most heinous crimes of our time, and that is human trafficking,” Ambassador Stone Roofe said.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewellyn, in her remarks, urged the regional stakeholders to prioritise strong prosecutorial and investigative collaboration in the fight against human trafficking.

She noted that prosecutors and investigators are “the ones who have that first contact” with victims.

“Sometimes, we get so caught up trying to get from Tier Three to Tier Two to Tier One to come off the ranking system that we become immersed in the optics, but for every person rescued, we rescue hope,” she said.

Ms. Llewellyn recounted a powerful encounter with a former trafficking victim, who was brought to Jamaica from Haiti at age 14.

“She not only received an excellent education in Jamaica, she was well looked after, did a certification to become a chef and she said to me, ‘Ms. Llewellyn, I’m getting married next year,’” she shared. “It made my day… my week,” she added.

For her part, Children’s Advocate and National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Diahann Gordon Harrison, urged the delegates to “embrace the opportunity to pursue meaningful, integrative dialogue, identify regional strategies that make us stronger together”.

She highlighted the need to examine the gaps in collaboration that may exist, “so that we may take action to close those gaps and build a robust model that serves our region well”.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison said that the forum’s theme is fitting and timely and encouraged delegates to remain engaged even after returning home.

“Let us reflect, not just for today, but even as we return to our respective organisations and countries, on what practices work well and would benefit from being expanded and scaled up,” she said.

The CariTIP Forum, which coincided with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, also marked the 20th anniversary of NATFATIP.