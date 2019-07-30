Jamaica Committed to Reducing Carbon Footprint – Minister Williams

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the country is fully committed to reducing its carbon footprint, so as to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change.

She said that part of the process involves incorporating more renewable sources in the local energy mix.

“We are seeing hotter climate, we are seeing more frequent storms, we are seeing sea levels rise, [and] we are seeing the things that we don’t want. It is important for us to move in this direction where we get more renewables in our energy sector,” Minister Williams said.

“Anything we can do by reducing our carbon footprint, we are contributing globally to reducing the impact we have as human beings on the climate,” she added. She was addressing reporters following a tour of BMR Jamaica Wind in Malvern, St. Elizabeth, on July 26.

The Minister commended the nearly US$90-million investment in the wind farm project by BMR Energy, and the level of collaboration with the residents of the small rural community.

She noted that the company “took the time to reach out and to ensure that the local people are a part of the product”

“Many times we see companies come into communities and just ram through whatever it is that they are doing without consultations and without considering the impact they might have on the people who live in those communities.

“BMR is a shining example of how to be a good corporate citizen. You can do business and be a good corporate citizen. The two are not incompatible,” she noted.

BMR Jamaica Wind, which opened in 2016, is the largest private-sector renewable energy project in Jamaica.

The company supplies energy for 25,000 customers through the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCo) and generates about 120,000 megawatt hours of energy per year, which is equivalent of three per cent of Jamaica’s energy demand. The electricity produced is among the least expensive available in Jamaica.

The wind farm received an Impact Award from the United States Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) in 2016.