Jamaica Committed To Protecting Human Rights In Fight Against Aids

Jamaica is committed to protecting human rights as the cornerstone for ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

The Rights-based approach focuses on creating an enabling environment for successful HIV responses and affirms the dignity of people living with, or vulnerable to, HIV.

“By providing free access to HIV testing, medications and diagnostic services, we are removing barriers to care,” Dr. Tufton said in his message to mark World AIDS Day 2024 on Sunday (December 1) under the theme ‘Take the Rights Path’.

“Advocacy and legal support through Government and private entities further ensures that everyone has the tools to protect and defend their rights,” he added.

Stressing that communities play a vital role as allies for those at risk, affected by, or living with HIV, the Minister said “together, we can build a culture of acceptance and respect that encourages everyone to seek care without fear or stigma”.

“This year, our public education campaign, PAR – Protect, Accept, Respect, amplified these values across traditional and social media platforms with support from influencers and organisations,” he noted.

Dr. Tufton said there are an estimated 26,000 people living with HIV in Jamaica, 90 per cent of whom know their status; 64 per cent are on treatment, and 76 per cent are virally suppressed.

“Our national goal is clear – to achieve 95 per cent in all three categories, ensuring no one is left behind,” he said.

He said that as Jamaica continues to make progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, the country recently gained a Certificate of Achievement from the World Health Organization (WHO) for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis as a public health problem.

The Minister urged Jamaicans to mark World AIDS Day 2024 by committing to action and personal responsibility.

“Get tested, know your status, and encourage others to do the same. Together, with human rights at the centre, we can ensure a future where HIV is no longer a threat to public health. Let us ‘Take the Rights Path’ together,” he said.