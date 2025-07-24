Jamaica Commits to Equitable and Sustainable Governance of Deep-Sea Resources

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says Jamaica is committed to equitable and sustainable governance of the world’s deep-sea resources.

“As a small island developing state with a marine space that is 24 times the size of its landmass and which is heavily dependent on the ocean and its resources for food security and socio-economic development, Jamaica remains committed to the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas, and marine resources, and to overall sustainable ocean management,” the Minister declared.

She was speaking at a meeting of the 30th session of the Assembly of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), at the agency’s headquarters in Kingston, on Wednesday (July 23).

Mrs. Johnson Smith emphasised that Jamaica’s dedication to the conservation and sustainable use of the ocean and its marine resources is long-standing.

“This includes our historic role in the negotiation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which was signed in October in Jamaica, and which is the foundation of the ISA,” she pointed out.

The Minister highlighted that UNCLOS has been effective in supporting countries in their efforts to find durable solutions to maritime disputes and has played a key role in preventing conflicts.

“The global framework it establishes continues to foster great awareness of the need to prioritise the management of the ocean, ocean resources, and ocean-related issues,” she said.

Mrs. Johnson Smith further emphasised that the work of the ISA over the past 30 years has been transformative, bringing to light the vision of how the international community can collectively manage a common resource for the benefit of all humanity.

“The ISA has also been instrumental in fostering international cooperation and capacity-building to ensure that all countries, and particularly developing countries like Jamaica, can participate equitably in exploration activities and will benefit from the utilisation of seabed resources,” she pointed out.

Senator Johnson Smith acknowledged the progress that the ISA is making in relation to the ongoing negotiations on draft exploitation regulations for mineral resources in the area.

“The determination of member states to develop a robust, fit-for-purpose regulatory regime for the sustainable use of the deep sea is obvious, and Jamaica will continue to participate in its development,” she said.

Mrs. Johnson Smith said the challenges that lie ahead will require parties to double their efforts in preserving and strengthening international actions aimed at effective governance and management of the ocean and ocean resources.

“It is important to ensure that the ISA remains inclusive, transparent, equitable, and accountable, and that it remains robust, proactive, and responsive to the challenges and opportunities that will be present in the dynamic global space within which it operates,” the Minister added.

The ISA is an autonomous international organisation established on November 16, 1994, to ensure the effective protection of the marine environment from harmful effects that may arise from deep-seabed-related activities. It comprises 169 member states and the European Union.

The 30th session of the ISA has brought together delegates from dozens of nations, including Cuba, France, The Bahamas, Bangladesh and Mozambique to address high-level policy issues.