Jamaica Commended for Launch of National Population and Sustainable Development Policy

Jamaica has been commended by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for launching its National Population and Sustainable Development Policy (NPSDP).

Caribbean Deputy Director and Officer-in-Charge, UNFPA, Jenny Karlsen, said the new policy is a clear signal of Jamaica’s intent to proactively shape its demographic future, grounded in evidence, equity and national values as well as human rights, gender equality and inclusive development.

Like much of the Caribbean region, she said Jamaica stands at a demographic crossroads with fertility now below replacement level.

She was speaking at the launch ceremony, held on World Population Day, Friday (July 11) at AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston.

“The youth cohort is shrinking while the elderly population grows. Life expectancy continues to rise, and high levels of skilled out-migration is reshaping our working age population,” Ms. Karlsen said.

This, she said, presents both urgency and opportunity as Jamaica still stands in a demographic window where the working age population outnumbers dependents.

“This is a powerful moment for us to work together to invest in education, in health, in gender equality, in decent work, in youth empowerment. A window that can translate into demographic dividend, accelerated economic growth and social resilience,” Ms. Karlsen argued.

Noting that these benefits are not automatic, she said the moment calls for shared vision and partnership transcending both public and private sector, civil society and importantly, listening to Jamaica’s youth.

Ms. Karlsen reasoned that declining fertility and increased longevity are milestones of major societal transformation, evidence of women’s empowerment, expanded access to healthcare and rising life standards.

“But they demand us to be bold and inclusive in our policy actions. We need to strengthen our social protection systems for older persons. We need to invest in the care economy, for example, and take into account that the women still carry the greatest burden of unpaid work. We need to look at our parental leave that supports both men and women to share caregiving and the social norms that enable this type of change,” she said.

Ms. Karlsen described the National Population and Sustainable Development Policy as a bold, evidence-informed response to Jamaica’s demographic realities, but also to the Caribbean, with Jamaica being a champion of population issues in the region.

She further noted that the policy aligns with Vision 2030 Jamaica, the Sustainable Development Goals and the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Programme of Action.

Meanwhile, she said UNFPA remains a steadfast partner to the government of Jamaica and will continue to focus on strengthening national population data systems, supporting youth leadership, promoting gender equality and advancing universal access to sexual reproductive health and rights.