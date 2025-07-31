Jamaica Commemorates 20th Anniversary of NATFATIP

This year, Jamaica commemorates the 20th anniversary of the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP), marking two decades of coordinated, multi-agency efforts to combat human trafficking.

Key among the commemorative events is a week of activities, from July 27 to August 2, designed to raise public awareness and reinforce Jamaica’s fight against human trafficking.

The week, being held under the global theme, ‘Human Trafficking is Organised Crime – End the Exploitation’, commenced with a commemorative service on Sunday, July 27, at the Church of God of Prophecy in St. Andrew.

This coincided with a newspaper message from the Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, reaffirming Jamaica’s commitment to ending human trafficking.

On Monday, July 28, representatives from the Justice Ministry’s Victim Support Branch and the Ministry of National Security participated in media interviews to highlight Jamaica’s coordinated efforts to combat human trafficking and support survivors.

The activities continued on Tuesday, July 29, with a sensitisation by the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Anti-Trafficking In Persons Vice Squad, at the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in St. Andrew.

On Wednesday, July 30, NATFATIP hosted the Caribbean Regional Forum on Trafficking in Persons (CARITIP) in Montego Bay, St. James.

The forum served as a platform for regional dialogue, knowledge exchange, and enhanced collaboration among Caribbean states to address the shared challenges of human trafficking.

Additionally, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, conducted an Anti-Trafficking in Persons (TIP) All-Island Town and Community Blitz to raise public awareness and strengthen community-level vigilance against human trafficking.

On Thursday, July 31, the Office of the National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons (ONRTIP) will host a forum, titled ‘Conversations on Trafficking’, in Montego Bay.

The day will also feature a JCF Now! Radio interview with representatives from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Anti-Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Vice Squad.

The week culminates on Friday, August 1, with Freedom Fest at Emancipation Park, a vibrant celebration of resilience and freedom that amplifies Jamaica’s anti-trafficking advocacy.

The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) will also release a special feature aligned with the week’s theme.

These activities reinforce Jamaica’s unwavering commitment to ending human trafficking through collaboration, education, and community engagement.