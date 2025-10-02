Jamaica Co-Chairs Working Group on UN Mandate Implementation Review

Jamaica and New Zealand have been tasked with leading the working group on the United Nations (UN) 80 Mandate Implementation Review.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, during Wednesday’s (October 1) Post Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House.

“Every time the General Assembly passes a resolution, it has a mandate and that means that the UN must do something. There are more than 2,000 of these and all of them have not been implemented,” Mrs. Johnson Smith explained.

She shared that as co-chair, Jamaica will work with all member states to go through which mandates need to be dispensed with, those that need to be focused on and mandates that need to be clarified.

“But in any event, how do we fix things to make multilateralism work? How do we try to exit this global morass of challenge to the multilateral system by helping to make it more effective? So, we are leading that process together with New Zealand,” Mrs. Johnson Smith said.

She added that Jamaica and New Zealand asked for the support of all countries, and they expressed excitement about Jamaica’s “measured, reasonable and always well-informed voice and approach to this process.”